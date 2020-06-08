Officer shot by arrow in Calif. standoff
LOS ANGELES — An LAPD officer was injured Sunday night after being struck by an arrow fired from a crossbow during a standoff with a man in North Hollywood, authorities said.
The LAPD’s North Hollywood Division urged residents of the area’s Arts District to stay inside as officers negotiated with the man, who had barricaded himself in his home and was reported to have a rifle.
Officers deployed a “chemical agent,” police said, and took the suspect into custody. The wounded officer was treated at a hospital and released, police said.
Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in plot
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A former Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting politically motivated killings asked a federal appeals court on Monday to let him withdraw his guilty plea or else throw out his sentence of more than 13 years in prison.
In a court filing, a defense attorney argued that Christopher Hasson’s 160-month prison term was roughly four times longer than sentencing guidelines would have called for if U.S. District Judge George Hazel had not mistakenly applied a “terrorism enhancement” to the sentence.
Prosecutors didn’t charge Hasson, 50, with any terrorism-related offenses. He pleaded guilty last October to possessing unregistered and unserialized silencers, being a drug addict in possession of firearms and illegal possession of tramadol, an opioid painkiller.
North Korea to cut key links with the South
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea said Tuesday that it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalated its pressure on the South for failing to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across their tense border.
The North’s Korean Central News Agency said all cross-border communication lines would be cut off at noon.
It said the decision was made by Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, and Kim Yong Chol, a former hard-line military intelligence chief who Seoul believes was behind two 2010 attacks that killed 50 South Koreans.
South Korean conservative activists and North Korean defectors in the South for years have floated huge balloons into North Korea that carry leaflets criticizing Kim Jong Un over his nuclear ambitions and abysmal human rights record.
Russia charges official in Arctic fuel spill
MOSCOW — Russian authorities have charged the director of an Arctic power plant that leaked 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into the ecologically fragile region with violating environmental regulations, a crime that could bring five years in prison.
Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko announced the charge against Vyacheslav Starostin on Monday and said an investigation into the May 29 leak is continuing. Much of the spilled fuel fouled waterways in the Norilsk region, and there is concern it could affect wildlife or make its way into the Arctic Ocean.
The fuel leaked when a storage tank collapsed; prosecutors say that melting permafrost likely caused the collapse.
Workers laid booms to block the fuel’s spread in the Ambarnaya River, a tributary of Lake Pyasino.
