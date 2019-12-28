Group: Syria’s Idlib is at ‘a breaking point’
BEIRUT — An international aid group said Saturday that conditions in northwest Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province are at a “breaking point.”
The International Rescue Committee warned that continued violence could displace as many as 400,000 in the coming weeks.
After weeks of intense bombardment, Syrian government forces launched a ground offensive on the southern and eastern parts of Idlib in the northwest this month, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes.
The province is home to over 3 million people.
Music video ‘ambush’ kills 2, hurts 7 in Texas
HOUSTON — Two men were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire when a group filming a rap music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
The Harris County sheriff’s office said Saturday that 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez died at the scene Friday night. The sheriff’s office said the seven injured were taken to hospitals and ranged in age from 17 to 23.
The sheriff’s office said Saturday that they did not have any suspects.
Man is electrocuted in Chilean street protest
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s human rights watchdog is calling for an investigation into the electrocution death of a man during anti-government protests.
The death during clashes between police and protesters on Friday raised the number of those killed during protests that started in October to at least 27.
The man who died was electrocuted after falling into a pit with cables during chaotic street scenes, according to police.
Woman faces hate crime charge in NYC
NEW YORK — A woman accused of slapping three people in one of a series of apparently anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York during Hanukkah was charged Saturday with attempted assault as a hate crime, court records show.
Tiffany Harris, 30, was released without bail after her arraignment on the attempted assault charge and misdemeanor and lower-level charges, according to the records. Police said Harris slapped three women, ages 22 to 31, in the face and head after encountering them on a corner in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights area.
Cyprus: Tourists seek return of son’s ashes
NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Swedish couple have appealed for information about a wooden urn containing the ashes of their deceased son, stolen while they were holidaying on Cyprus, police on the east Mediterranean island nation said Saturday.
Police said the urn was taken from the couple’s car as it was parked Friday outside a restaurant. The young man’s mother told local media that she and her husband had decided to bring their son’s ashes to Cyprus and spread them at sea and had been scouting for an appropriate beach. She said her son was killed in an accident in Sweden five months ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.