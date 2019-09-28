5 hurt, suspect with knife killed in Md.
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Police in Maryland say five people at an outdoor shopping mall were stabbed before officers shot and killed a suspect.
The Baltimore County Police Department said the victims were rushed from the Hunt Valley Towne Centre to hospitals Saturday afternoon, but they didn’t appear to suffer life-threatening wounds. The mall is in Cockeysville, about 15 miles north of Baltimore.
Police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said four people were stabbed at a liquor store and the fifth at a noodle restaurant.
Peach said the man initially demanded money from liquor patrons and had a hunting-style knife. She said he was shot at an intersection near the mall.
Distant storm to send dangerous surf to Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Lorenzo was more than 2,500 miles from Florida’s East Coast Saturday, but the massive Category 4 hurricane is still set to send waves across the Atlantic.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Melbourne that “increasing onshore winds and wave chop” will impact Florida’s coast well into this week, bringing hazardous seas and surf, as well as a risk of rip currents.
Hurricane Lorenzo is the second-largest hurricane of the 2019 Atlantic season, behind Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.
Late Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Lorenzo had grown into a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph and was 1,470 miles southwest of the Azores islands. It could threaten the Azores this week.
Iran denies it plans to meddle in U.S. voting
WASHINGTON — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is denying his country would interfere with the coming U.S. presidential election and said his government doesn’t have a preference in the race.
In an interview to air Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Zarif also accused the U.S. of initiating a cyberwar with his country and warned that “any war the United States starts it won’t be able to finish.”
The interview took place in New York, where Zarif visited the United Nations.
LAPD opens inquiry on recruitment ad
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an inquiry after a recruitment ad went up on the right-wing website Breitbart, saying such a job listing would conflict with the department’s “core values.”
Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday on Twitter that the LAPD did not buy ad space from the site and is trying to determine whether the posting was meant to discredit the department.
Critics have accused Breitbart of running racist and sexist content. Breitbart spokeswoman Elizabeth Moore said the company is “one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America. ... We also know we have strong readership among the rank-and-file in the LAPD.”
