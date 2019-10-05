Car drives through gate, hits barrier at Georgia base; 3 killed
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Authorities say a man drove through a gate at Robins Air Force Base and collided with a security barrier, killing himself and two passengers.
The incident occurred Friday night after the vehicle approached the Russell Parkway gate and did not stop. News outlets report the car crashed through the gate, prompting guards to activate a security barrier. The speeding vehicle hit the barrier.
Authorities said none of the men killed were affiliated with the base. Their names are not being released until their families have been notified.
7 preschool toddlers wander into road in Ariz.; drivers corral them
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix preschool is under investigation after several toddlers wandered away and onto a street without notice.
The Arizona Republic reported that seven toddlers walked away from the Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool in Gilbert and into traffic Friday morning. Several drivers slammed on their brakes, got out and corraled the children, who were as young as about 18 months.
A teacher at the school told a woman who found the toddlers that nobody noticed they were gone. They apparently left through a malfunctioning gate.
Gilbert police are investigating. The school said it contacted the parents of the children, suspended teachers and reported itself to the state’s child-care licensing agency.
Pro-democracy lawmakers file challenge to Hong Kong mask ban
HONG KONG — A group of pro-democracy Hong Kong legislators filed a legal challenge Saturday against the government’s use of a colonial-era emergency law to criminalize the wearing of face masks at rallies to quell anti-government demonstrations, as the protests diminished in intensity but didn’t stop.
The mask ban that went into effect at midnight Friday triggered an overnight rampage in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, including the setting of fires and attacks on an off-duty police officer who fired a live shot in self-defense that wounded a 14-year-old.
Many malls, shops and the entire MTR network of subways and trains shut Saturday after the unrest.
Memorial unveiled to 20 victims of limousine crash in upstate N.Y.
SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — A memorial to the 20 people killed when a stretch limousine blew through an intersection at the bottom of a long hill and barreled into an embankment a year ago was unveiled Saturday at the crash site in upstate New York.
Family members and first responders got a private first look at the memorial featuring 20 stones in a semicircle. Each features a plaque bearing the name of a person killed in the Oct. 6, 2018, crash near a country store in Schoharie.
Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board called for stricter limousine safety standards, and Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and congressional delegates said they would seek to close loopholes in the standards.
