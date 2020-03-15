Trump considering pardoning Flynn
President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is considering pardoning former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn,” Trump said in a tweet. “How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!”
It is unclear what records Trump was referencing when he alleged that the Justice Department had “lost” material related to the case.
Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition. But in a reversal two months ago, Flynn asked a federal judge for permission to withdraw his plea.
Libya intercepts 400 migrants off coast
CAIRO — Libya’s coast guard intercepted over 400 Europe-bound migrants off the country’s Mediterranean coast and returned them to the capital of Tripoli over the past 24 hours, the U.N. migration agency said Sunday.
The International Organization for Migration tweeted that most of the migrants were taken to detention centers in Libya, where there are “serious concerns over their safety.”
Some migrants managed to escape at the disembarkation point, as the boats were brought back to shore, the IOM said.
“It is unacceptable for this to continue despite repeated calls to put an end to the return of vulnerable people to detention and abuse,” said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the IOM.
Nigeria blast kills 15; cause is unknown
LAGOS, Nigeria — An explosion hit Nigeria’s commercial capital of Lagos early Sunday, killing at least 15 people and sparking search-and-rescue efforts to save people still trapped in collapsed buildings, emergency officials said.
The explosion in the Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos destroyed more than 50 buildings, which either collapsed or caught fire.
Fires were spreading to nearby oil pipelines, so there were fears of more damage or explosions.
Nigerian officials were not yet able to identify the cause of the blast.
Sudan to mediate Nile dam dispute
CAIRO — A top Sudanese general on Sunday said his country would mediate a deal on an escalating dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt over Ethiopia’s dam on the Nile River.
The deputy head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said his country would work to reach an agreement in the yearslong dispute.
Tensions are rising in East Africa because of the impasse between Ethiopia and Egypt over the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. It’s around 71% complete. Egypt fears the project could reduce its share of the Nile, the main source of freshwater for Egypt’s population.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.