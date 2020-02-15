1 dead, 4 hurt in Conn. nightclub shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gunfire erupted at a Connecticut nightclub early Sunday morning, killing a man and wounding four other people, police said.
A 28-year-old man died in the shooting at the Majestic Lounge in Hartford’s South End, police Lt. Paul Cicero said. Two other males and two females were wounded. There were no suspects in custody.
N.Y. will not appeal in T-Mobile-Sprint case
NEW YORK — New York’s attorney general said Sunday that the state will not appeal a judge’s decision approving the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.
Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra led a coalition of 14 attorneys general who sued to stop T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint for $26.5 billion. They argued that eliminating a major wireless company would harm consumers by reducing competition and driving up prices for cellphone service. A federal judge in New York sided with the carriers last week.
The merger has been approved by the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission, with T-Mobile agreeing to create a brand-new mobile carrier in a deal with satellite-TV company Dish.
Assad’s forces move to secure Aleppo area
DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian troops have made advances against the last rebel-held enclaves in the country’s northwest, state media said Sunday, consolidating the government’s hold over the key Aleppo province.
The Syrian government advance also appeared to put the provincial capital of Aleppo out of the firing range of opposition groups for the first time in years, another sign of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s growing control.
State news agency SANA reported 30 villages and towns were captured Sunday. The Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the report.
Calif. will apologize to Japanese Americans
LOS ANGELES — For decades, Japanese American activists have marked Feb. 19 as a day to reflect on one of the darkest chapters in this nation’s history.
On that date in 1942, during World War II, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt authorized the forced removal of over 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent from their homes and businesses.
On Thursday, the California Assembly is expected to approve, with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s endorsement, a formal apology to all Americans of Japanese descent for the state’s role in policies that culminated with their mass incarceration.
Mississippi reports another inmate death
JACKSON, Miss. — A 42-year-old inmate died in Mississippi, making him at least the 18th prisoner to die in the state’s prison system since late December, corrections officials said Sunday.
An officer serving breakfast on Sunday found David Lee May unresponsive in his cell at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. An autopsy is to determine the cause of death.
The Justice Department said Feb. 5 that its civil rights division was investigating Mississippi prisons after the string of inmate deaths.
