Iraqi protesters defy cleric, flood streets
BAGHDAD — Hundreds of anti-government protesters flooded the streets of Iraq’s capital and southern provinces on Sunday, defying an religious leader who withdrew his support from the popular movement.
At least 22 demonstrators were reported wounded by Iraqi security forces in Sunday’s street rallies.
Separately, five rockets crashed into a riverbank near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone without causing injuries or serious damage, the U.S. Joint Operations Command said. One rocket landed inside the embassy walls. It was the third such attack this month, and the perpetrators were not immediately known.
Two dead, 7 hurt in S.C. bar shooting
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Two people were killed and seven people were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a bar in South Carolina, officials said.
The shooting took place at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said.
There was no immediate information about what led to the shooting.
Libyan truce clouded by repeated assaults
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Libya’s internationally recognized government said Sunday that repeated attacks by rival commander Khalifa Haftar have rendered a fragile truce all but meaningless, as the United Nations warned that foreign powers were setting the stage for even more fighting in the oi-rich nation.
The Tripoli government said its forces had repelled an attack by Haftar’s Libyan National Army east of the city of Misrata. “We affirm, once again, that we did not start this war, but it is us who will determine its duration and where it ends,” the government said on its official Facebook page.
Both sides have accused the other of breaching the cease-fire, which they agreed to this month. A conference in Berlin, convened by Germany, had sought to cement the deal and end what has become a proxy war of regional powers in the North African nation. However, the United Nations on Saturday said none of the parties involved in the Berlin conference — which included Turkey, Russia and Egypt — was honoring the deal.
Gunmen attack army camp in Mali, kill 20
BAMAKO, Mali — Gunmen attacked an army camp in Mali near the border with Mauritania, killing 20 soldiers Sunday, the government and armed forces said.
The camp in Sokolo in the Segou region remains under the control of Mali’s military, the armed forces said.
British offer special visa for scientists
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a fast-track visa to attract more of the world’s best scientists to the U.K. in hopes of creating a global science “superpower.”
The new visa route will have no cap on the number of people able to come to the U.K. under the program. It starts next month.
