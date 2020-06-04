U.N.-backed forces claim success in Libya battle
CAIRO — Forces allied with Libya’s U.N.-supported government said Thursday that they regained control of all of Tripoli’s entrance and exit points after taking back the airport, claiming that the siege by rival troops trying to capture the capital for over a year has effectively ended.
The announcement marked another blow to the east-based Libyan Arab Armed Forces, led by commander Khalifa Hifter, who has recently lost several strategic areas in western Libya. Late on Wednesday, the Tripoli-allied troops said they had retaken Tripoli International Airport, which fell to Hifter’s forces last year.
Hifter’s military command said it was “relocating” forces out of Tripoli in response to calls for the resumption of the U.N.-brokered political process, but that the battle for the capital “is not over.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would step up cooperation with the government of Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.
Judge rejects Madoff’s plea for early release
NEW YORK — A dying Bernard Madoff lost his bid for early release from prison Thursday when the judge who sentenced him to 150 years behind bars said he intended for him to die there and nothing has happened in the last 11 years to change his mind.
Judge Denny Chin, who now sits on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, noted the continuing suffering of Madoff’s thousands of victims who lost $17.5 billion when a decades-long scheme that deceived them into thinking their money was invested properly was exposed in December 2008.
Madoff, 82, housed at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C., had requested compassionate release, which lets some prisoners go home if they are likely to die within 18 months. Prison authorities had determined Madoff was likely to die within that time of kidney disease.
Putin declares emergency after fuel spill in Arctic
MOSCOW — A major fuel spill in Siberia has prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a state of emergency in an environmentally sensitive Arctic region after publicly scolding local authorities for what he said was a botched response.
A fuel tank at a power plant ruptured Friday in Norilsk — above the Arctic Circle in north-central Russia — leaking at least 20,000 tons of diesel fuel into the nearby Ambarnaya River. Satellite images showed large swaths of contamination.
Norilsk Nickel, the parent company of the plant, believes the region’s melting permafrost caused a reservoir to collapse, touching off the leak. Russia’s branch of the environmental group Greenpeace described the spill as the largest in the Russian Arctic’s history, comparing it to the much larger Exxon Valdez oil spill of 1989 off Alaska in terms of potential environmental damage.
