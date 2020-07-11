Virus reported among Marines on Okinawa
TOKYO — Dozens of U.S. Marines at two bases on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa have been infected with the coronavirus in what is feared to be a massive outbreak, Okinawa’s governor said Saturday, demanding an explanation from the U.S. military.
Gov. Denny Tamaki said he could say only that a “few dozen” cases had been found recently because the U.S. military asked that the exact figure not be released. The outbreaks occurred at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, which is at the center of a relocation dispute, and Camp Hansen, Tamaki said. Local media, citing unnamed sources, said about 60 people had been infected.
The Marines said on Friday that the troops were taking additional protective measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus and were restricting off-base activities. The Marines did not immediately respond Saturday to an Associated Press inquiry about the latest outbreak.
Fire damages historic church in California
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a Catholic church in California that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.
Fire alarms at the San Gabriel Mission rang around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke rising from the wooden rooftop in one corner of the historic structure, San Gabriel Fire Capt. Paul Negrete said.
The cause was under investigation, Negrete said. He said the recent toppling of monuments to Junipero Serra, the founder of the California mission system who has long been a symbol of oppression among Indigenous activists, will be a factor in the investigation.
Five dead in hostage situation in S. Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Five people are dead and more than 40 were arrested after a hostage situation at a church near Johannesburg, police in South Africa said Saturday.
A statement said police and military who responded to reports of a shooting at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church headquarters in Zuurbekom found four people “shot and burned to death in a car” and a security guard shot in another car. Six other people were injured. Police said they rescued men, women and children who had been held hostage and appeared to have been living at the church. It was not clear how many were rescued.
The attack by a group of armed people “may have been motivated by a feud” between church members, police said.
Serbia detains 71 in protests over virus
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian police detained 71 people after clashes during a fourth night of anti-government protests against the Serbian president that were initially sparked by his plans to reintroduce a coronavirus lockdown.
Fourteen policemen were injured in the rioting Friday evening when hundreds of right-wing demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building in downtown Belgrade, police director Vladimir Rebic said Saturday.
Hundreds gathered on Saturday for another night of protests, but no incidents were reported.
Among those reported detained was pro-Russian far-right politician Srdjan Nogo.
