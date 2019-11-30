Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen
HEBRON, West Bank — The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that Israeli troops shot and killed a teenager near the West Bank city of Hebron.
The ministry identified the youth as Badawi Masalmeh, 18.
The Israeli military said its forces spotted three people hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles and fired at them. The two others were arrested.
Tension has simmered in the West Bank in recent years, where 700,000 Israelis live in settlements Israel captured during the 1967 Mideast war.
2 kids dead, 1 missing in Arizona creek
TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — The bodies of two young children were found Saturday, but searchers were still looking for a third child who went missing after a truck they were in was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
Gila County sheriff’s Lt. Virgil Dodd said the first body found was of a 5-year-old boy. The second child’s age and gender weren’t provided.
Dodd said the crossing had been closed hours before the truck tried to cross Friday despite barricades and warning signs.
Texas airman dies in police confrontation
ABILENE, Texas — An airman from an Air Force base in Texas shot himself and died after a police officer shot him during an armed confrontation, police said.
Abilene police officers found the airman at a home on the city’s south side early Saturday after officials at nearby Dyess Air Force Base reported that the man was harming himself, Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge said at a news conference.
After officers knocked on the door, the airman came out of the house with a rifle and handgun, Standridge said. The airman repeatedly pointed the rifle at the officers and was shot by SWAT supervisor as he appeared to take aim at police. The airman then crawled into some bushes where he shot himself, the chief said. The airman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Standridge did not name the officer or airman, who he said may have been motivated by the fallout from an October car crash. The airman had “despondency issues” because he was being investigated on suspicion of drunk driving, the chief said.
U.S. acknowledges Afghan casualties
KABUL — The U.S. military command in Afghanistan said it is aware of allegations of civilian casualties after an airstrike targeted Taliban fighters in eastern Afghanistan. The strike was conducted Thursday in Khost province’s Terezayi district along the border with Pakistan, according to the U.S. military statement.
“We are aware of the allegations of civilian casualties and working with local authorities to determine the veracity of these claims,” the statement said, adding that the strike targeted three Taliban fighters.
U.S. forces in Afghanistan have stepped up the air campaign against the Taliban over the past year as the two sides are discussing reopening peace talks to end the war.
A local lawmaker from Khost, Janmir Zazai, told The Washington Post the airstrike hit a vehicle, but he was unaware of the number of people killed. The Terezayi district is also known as Alisher.
