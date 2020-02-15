Texas sentences 64 in supremacist gangs

DALLAS — Sixty-four people belonging to white supremacist gangs were sentenced to a combined 820 years in federal prison recently, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas announced last week.

The mass sentencing caps an investigation that began in 2014 and included 153 total defendants tied to white supremacist gangs, said Erin Dooley, spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office. In 2017, 89 of those defendants were convicted and sentenced to a combined 1,070 years in federal prison.

In the second round, the remaining 64 individuals were charged in 2018. The last defendant in the second round, Garry Cody Jones, 51, was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison on a drug charge.

Israeli: Militants fired two rockets from Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said militants fired two rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The rockets set off sirens in nearby Israeli communities, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Palestinian militants in Gaza have fired a number of rockets and explosive balloons into Israel in recent weeks as tensions have risen after the Jan. 28 release of the Trump administration’s Mideast initiative, which strongly favors Israel. The projectiles have not caused casualties or major damage.

Skier dies after getting caught in Colo. chairlift

VAIL, Colo. — A skier appears to have suffocated to death at a Colorado resort after he fell through an opening in a chairlift seat and became caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck, officials said.

Jason Varnish of Short Hills, N.J., died of positional asphyxia Thursday at Vail Mountain’s Blue Sky Basin area, according to Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis. The death has been ruled an accident, but authorities are still investigating how it happened, the Vail Daily reported.

Woman charged in Md. attack on worship site

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police have arrested a woman suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into a place of worship for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Maryland, according to court records.

Heather Meisel, 43, was charged Friday after she told investigators that she damaged the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glen Burnie to “send a message,” the Capital Gazette reported, citing charging records.

Meisel, a Baltimore County resident, was arrested on charges including attempted murder and defacement of religious property.

Invasive bug found on Hawaii avocado leaves

HONOLULU — An invasive bug was discovered feeding on avocado leaves across Hawaii and was most recently found on Maui plants in retail outlets, entomologists said.

The avocado lace bug was first discovered in Pearl City, Oahu, in December and was subsequently identified on Hawaii Island and Maui, the state Department of Agriculture said. Officials have not confirmed the bug is on Kauai island.

The infested Maui plants were destroyed or treated, department officials said. It is unclear how the bug was introduced in the state.

