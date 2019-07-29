Five dead, two hurt in Wis. home shootings
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A shooter killed three family members at a home in a small Wisconsin town, then went to a residence in a nearby community and opened fire on more people, officials said Monday.
The shootings late Sunday in northwestern Wisconsin left five people dead, including the suspect, and two others wounded, authorities said.
Authorities found the shooter and another person dead while responding to a 911 call in Lake Hallie at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff James Kowalczyk said. The dead were a man and a woman, but Kowalczyk didn’t say which one was the shooter. Two other adults at the home in Lake Hallie were hospitalized.
Authorities looking to notify the shooter’s relatives then went to a home in the town of Lafayette around 2:30 a.m. Monday and found three more bodies, Kowalczyk said.
Ala. moves to protect last known slave ship
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama has filed a federal court claim to ownership of the wreckage of the last ship known to bring enslaved people from Africa to the U.S., a move the archaeologist who helped find the ship says will bolster protection of the site.
The claim, filed Friday, seeks to ensure that the Alabama Historical Commission has the exclusive right to the site in an attempt to prevent salvagers from disturbing the ship or taking artifacts.
In 1860, decades after the U.S. banned the importation of slaves, the Clotilda smuggled more than 100 enslaved people to the U.S.; the ship was then taken into delta waters and burned to avoid detection.
The captives, freed after the Civil War, settled a community that’s still called Africatown.
Senate fails to block arms sales to Saudis
WASHINGTON — The Senate has failed in a bid to override a series of vetoes issued by President Donald Trump, allowing the administration to move forward with plans to sell billions of dollars of weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Trump’s decision to sell the weapons in a way that would have bypassed congressional review infuriated lawmakers from both parties. Democrats and Republicans joined to pass resolutions blocking the $8.1 billion weapons sales to the U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf.
A vote Monday to override Trump’s vetoes failed, 45-40. A two-thirds vote was needed.
China gives support to Hong Kong police
BEIJING — China blamed Western forces and defended police conduct after Hong Kong endured another weekend of violent clashes between protesters and police.
Some “irresponsible people” in the West have applied “strange logic” that made them sympathetic and tolerant to “violent crimes” but critical of the police force’s “due diligence,” a Chinese government spokesman said Monday.
The spokesman, Yang Guang, said such attempts will come to nothing because Beijing will tolerate no outside interference in Hong Kong’s affairs.
