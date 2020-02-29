French government invokes special power
PARIS — France’s government invoked a sparingly used special power Saturday to push contested pension reforms though parliament without a vote by furious opposition lawmakers.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s surprise announcement that he was cutting short debate in the National Assembly was the latest twist in the difficult birth of the pension shake-up that has sparked sustained protests and weeks of crippling strikes.
The changes would end some specific pension schemes under which certain people, like railway workers, are allowed to take early retirement.
The decision provoked howls of disapproval from opposition lawmakers. Some accused Philippe of trying to sneak the divisive pension reform through while public attention is focused on the coronavirus crisis.
Dry month fuels fear of Calif. fire outbreak
LOS ANGELES — California ended one of its driest Februaries in recorded history, elevating fears the state’s always-unpredictable fire season could arrive early this year — if March doesn’t provide bring some wet relief.
February is typically a prime month for Pacific storms to produce much of the Sierra Nevada snowpack — moisture that sustains wildlife, delays wildfire season and serves as a water bank for thirsty cities and farms.
But those storms didn’t arrive in February, with a state survey this week showing the snowpack was 46% of average.
After an unusually wet winter last year, many reservoirs are well above their season average. Yet if the coming months remain relatively dry, officials fear the state will swing back into drought conditions.
Norovirus outbreak forces end to cruise
MIAMI — For the second sail in a month, a Caribbean Princess cruise has had to cut a trip short because hundreds of passengers and crew got sick with norovirus, a contagious stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhea.
About 228 passengers and 17 crew members came down with the stomach bug.
The ship, on a 14-day voyage, cut its itinerary short and docked one day early at Port Everglades Saturday morning.
Satanists appeal ruling on invocation
PHOENIX — The Satanic Temple has appealed a judge’s decision ruling the city of Scottsdale did not discriminate against the temple when city officials blocked the group from giving an invocation before a council meeting in 2016.
U.S. District Court Judge David Campbell ruled last month that the city did not deny the temple’s request because of its religious beliefs, the Arizona Republic reported.
The city spent much of the trial arguing that the temple could not have experienced religious discrimination because it is not a religion.
Marchers in Moscow honor slain Putin foe
MOSCOW — Thousands of people marched in a central Moscow Saturday in remembrance of a Russian opposition leader who was gunned down five years ago on a bridge adjacent to the Kremlin.
Boris Nemtsov, one of Putin’s most charismatic opponents, was shot to death on Feb. 27, 2015 as he walked on the bridge over the Moscow River.
