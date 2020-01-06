Lawsuit seeks D.C. as venue for Scouts cases
A team of lawyers filed a lawsuit Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to establish the nation’s capital as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Boy Scouts of America for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse at the hands of scoutmasters and other leaders.
The eight plaintiffs in the potentially ground-breaking lawsuit, identified as John Does 1 through 8, live in states where statute of limitations laws would prevent them from suing the BSA based on claims of sex abuse that occurred decades ago.
The plaintiffs’ lawyers contend that federal court in Washington is an appropriate venue for such a lawsuit because the Boy Scouts were incorporated there in 1910 and obtained a congressional charter in 1916. The District of Columbia eased its statute of limitations in 2019 to accommodate claims like those in the new lawsuit.
The Boy Scouts organization said it cannot comment on pending litigation. It reiterated its previous apologies to “anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting.”
Over 60,000 Mexicans called ‘disappeared’
MEXICO CITY — More than 61,000 people have disappeared in Mexico, authorities announced Monday, sharply raising their estimate of those who have vanished in more than a decade of extreme violence by and among organized-crime groups.
The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador released the new figure after an analysis of data from state prosecutors. Previously, authorities had estimated the number of victims at 40,000. While a few cases date to the 1960s, the vast majority have been reported since 2006, when Mexico launched an all-out offensive targeting organized-crime groups.
Karla Quintana, head of Mexico’s National Search Commission, which coordinates the effort to find the missing, said at least 61,637 people had been reported disappeared and not been found — what she called “data of horror.” The actual number is thought to be even higher, since many cases are never reported.
DUI crash in Italy claims its 7th victim
BERLIN — A young German woman died in a hospital Monday, the seventh person killed after a drunken driver speeding on an Alpine road in northern Italy plowed into German skiers on vacation, police said.
The crash occurred early Sunday in the village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano in Italy’s Alto Adige region, as the Germans gathered near their tour bus.
The 27-year-old local man who was driving the car was taken to an Italian hospital after the crash but was soon released and taken to prison. He faces a possible 18-year sentence.
Fitzpatrick, former Pa. lawmaker, dies at 56
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Michael Fitzpatrick, a former GOP congressman from suburban Philadelphia who served four terms in the House before handing off the seat to his brother, died Monday after a long battle with melanoma. He was 56.
Fitzpatrick, who also served as a Bucks County commissioner, decided against running for a fifth term in 2016.
His brother, Brian, a former FBI agent, ran instead and won, and he continues to hold the seat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.