Dems weigh remote voting or virtual event
The Democratic Party plans to adopt new rules Tuesday to narrow the scope of its presidential nominating convention, potentially paving the way for either a limited in-person gathering or a virtual event this August.
The proposed changes, which are expected to be adopted in virtual meeting of the party’s rules committee, would allow delegates to participate even if they do not attend the convention in person. No final decision on the convention is expected to be made in coming weeks as organizers await a decision by federal, state and local health officials.
The convention had been planned for July in Milwaukee, but it was moved back a month because of the pandemic.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said over the weekend that she had told Chair Tom Perez that the nearly weeklong event could be held over a single day at an outdoor stadium. By adopting the proposed rule changes Tuesday, Democrats would open the door to another possibility — a much smaller in-person event, which can be attended by some but not all of the nearly 5,000 voting delegates.
Iran: Missile kills 19 sailors in accident
TEHRAN, Iran — A missile fired during an Iranian military training exercise mistakenly struck a naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Iranian authorities said Monday.
In Sunday’s incident, a missile struck the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, some 790 miles southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman, the Iranian army said.
Iran’s regular navy typically patrols those waters, while vessels from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard usually patrol the Persian Gulf.
Guaidó advisers quit in failed Venezuela raid
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said Monday that two U.S.-based political advisers have resigned in the fallout from a failed incursion into the Caribbean nation led by a former Green Beret aimed at capturing President Nicolás Maduro.
Guaido said he accepted the resignations of Juan José Rendon and Sergio Vergara, who had signed an agreement for a mission to arrest Maduro with U.S. military veteran Jordan Goudreau. While that deal fell apart, Goudreau has taken responsibility for going ahead with a failed attack launched May 3 on a beach outside the capital, Caracas.
The would-be invasion quickly became a publicity coup for Maduro, whose security forces intercepted most of the attackers.
Indiana AG’s license suspended for groping
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, who has sought national attention as an anti-abortion and tough-on-crime crusader, will have his law license suspended for 30 days over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday.
The unanimous court decision said that the state’s attorney disciplinary commission “proved by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery.”
Hill has denied doing anything wrong,
