Six are hospitalized in Calif. party shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A shooting broke out at a party in central California, sending six people to the hospital on Saturday and launching a search for four suspects, authorities said.
The party, happening amid statewide stay-at-home orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, may have gone unnoticed until frantic witnesses called 911 shortly after midnight from an apartment complex in Bakersfield, Kern County Sheriff’s Lt. Cesa Ollague said.
Investigators were looking for the suspects.
Judge frees Avenatti from U.S. jail for now
LOS ANGELES — A judge has allowed Michael Avenatti to be temporarily freed from a federal jail in New York City and to ride out the coronavirus pandemic at a friend’s house in Los Angeles.
The attorney, who rose to fame representing porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, petitioned last month to be released to home confinement. He said he was at high risk of getting the coronavirus because he had a recent bout with pneumonia and his cellmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan was removed due to flu-like symptoms.
Avenatti is awaiting a June sentencing after he was convicted of trying to extort $25 million from sportswear giant Nike. He also faces criminal trials in New York of defrauding Daniels and in Los Angeles of cheating clients and others of millions of dollars.
He has denied wrongdoing.
Gantz requests more time in Israeli talks
JERUSALEM — Benny Gantz, leader of Israel’s Blue and White Party, on Saturday asked the country’s president for a two-week extension as he tries to form a coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Gantz, Netanyahu’s chief rival in three elections over the past year, was given the task by Israel’s president last month of forming a new government after winning the backing of a narrow majority of members of the newly elected parliament.
But in an abrupt about-face, Gantz later said he would seek to form an “emergency” government with Netanyahu’s Likud party to confront a growing coronavirus crisis. His decision caused his Blue and White alliance to disintegrate, leaving him at the helm of a diminished version of the party.
Magnitude 5.2 quake rattles Calif.-Nev. line
BODIE, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 rattled the remote California-Nevada state line, but no damage or injuries were reported.
The quake just struck after 7:36 a.m. Saturday and was centered near Bodie, a former gold-mining town that is now a state park in the eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range, about 90 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.
It was followed by several aftershocks. Two were larger than magnitude 3.
Mono County sheriff’s dispatchers about 30 miles north of Bodie felt the earthquake.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
