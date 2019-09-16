Ocasek died of heart disease, emphysema
NEW YORK — The New York City medical examiner said Monday that Ric Ocasek, the 75-year-old front man for The Cars, died of heart disease, worsened by emphysema.
Ocasek’s wife, model and actress Paulina Porizkova, wrote on Instagram that he was “recuperating very well after surgery” and that their two sons were making sure he was comfortable. Porizkova did not say what type of surgery Ocasek was recovering from.
She said she went to bring him his Sunday morning coffee and “realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on.”
Porizkova announced the couple’s separation last year.
U.S. measles outbreak appears to be fading
NEW YORK — The nation’s worst measles epidemic in 27 years could be in its final stages as a week went by with no new reported cases.
The current epidemic emerged about a year ago.
So far this year, 1,241 cases have been confirmed — a number that didn’t rise last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. The last time the CDC reported no new measles cases was 11 months ago.
N. Hemisphere sees unusual warmth
The Northern Hemisphere just had its hottest summer on record since 1880, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data released Monday.
The NOAA found the average global surface temperature tied with that of 2016 for the top spot.
Epstein accusers denied compensation
A group of women who say they were sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein suffered a setback Monday in their decade-long legal fight over a plea deal that allowed the financier to avoid a long prison term.
A federal judge in West Palm Beach, Fla., ruled that the women were not entitled to compensation from the U.S. Justice Department, even though prosecutors violated their rights by failing to consult them about the 2008 deal to end a federal probe that could have landed Epstein in prison for life.
An appeal is being considered.
Epstein killed himself in August in the federal jail in New York.
Judge tosses group’s suit against law center
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that accused leaders of the Southern Poverty Law Center of trying to financially destroy one of the organizations it has labeled as a hate group.
The Center for Immigration Studies’ lawsuit is devoid of any allegation that the law center made a false statement about the Washington-based nonprofit, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington, D.C., said in her ruling Friday.
The research group accused the Montgomery, Ala.-based law center’s leaders of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act when they designated it as a hate group in 2016.
