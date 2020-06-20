Tenn. lawmakers pass 6-week abortion bill
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have advanced a controversial abortion bill during a last-minute vote just after midnight Friday.
The passage of the so-called “heartbeat bill” came as a shock to Democrats, who had been assured that the measure would not be considered in the Senate.
The measure, one of the country’s most restrictive abortion laws, would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically happens around six weeks into pregnancy.
Critics of the bill say that many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at that stage.
Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed a lawsuit to block the measure.
The bill was not listed on the calendar, and the vote took place in a state Capitol that’s closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, is expected to sign the bill into law “in the coming days,” according to his office.
Police: U.K. stabbing attack terror-related
LONDON — Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in a park in the English town of Reading on Saturday, and British media said police were treating it as terrorism-related.
The early evening attack took place in the city’s Forbury Gardens park. Police said several people were taken to hospitals but did not confirm media reports that three people had been killed.
Police said one person was arrested and was in custody.
Personal trainer Lawrence Wort said the park was full of groups socializing on the grass when “one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went around a large group of around 10, trying to stab them.”
“He stabbed three of them, severely in the neck, and under the arms, and then turned and started running towards me, and we turned and started running,” he said.
Biden camp outraises Trump for first time
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outraised President Donald Trump for the first time in May, outpacing Trump by nearly $7 million, new figures show.
But Trump’s re-election committees maintain a significant war chest, entering June with $265 million in cash on hand, according to his campaign.
While Biden’s campaign has not yet released its cash-on-hand figures, his committees had about $105 million at the end of April, according to filings.
Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their affiliated fundraising committees raised $80.8 million in May, in Biden’s first full month as the presumptive Democratic nominee, according to figures released last week by the campaign.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their affiliated fundraising committees raised $74 million, the RNC said Saturday.
Both the Trump and Biden campaigns outpaced the $60 million haul by then-President Barack Obama and his re-election committees raised in May 2012, which was Obama’s best month at that point in the campaign.
