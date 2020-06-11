Ambush suspect dead after Calif. shootout
LOS ANGELES — A man suspected of ambushing and wounding a California sheriff’s deputy is dead Thursday after a shootout with police, authorities said.
Three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday, a day after the alleged ambush in Paso Robles.
A spokesman for the San Luis Obispo sheriff confirmed the death of Mason James Lira, 26. He is accused of ambushing and seriously injuring a San Luis Obispo sheriff’s deputy and killing a transient man on Wednesday. Lira’s father said his son had several mental illnesses and did not take his medication.
Kentucky city bans ‘no-knock’ warrants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has banned the use of “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by officers who burst into her home in March.
The city’s Metro Council unanimously voted Thursday night to ban the warrants after days of protests and calls for reform. Taylor, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.
Pompeo defends firing of watchdog at State
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his top deputy rejected allegations that the State Department’s independent watchdog was fired for investigating alleged impropriety by Pompeo and his wife.
In separate letters sent to Congress late Thursday, Pompeo and Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun denied suggestions that Pompeo was aware of any such probe by ousted inspector general Steve Linick or his office.
Pompeo also denied that Linick was removed for no cause, accusing him of “strange and erratic behavior” and failing to do his job. Democrats suggested Linick’s ouster was personally and politically motivated.
Court: Great Lakes tunnel constitutional
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that legislators did not violate the state constitution by allowing construction of an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes, clearing the way for the project unless the state appeals again.
The plan would drill through bedrock beneath the Straits of Mackinac, which links Lakes Michigan and Huron and divides Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas.
