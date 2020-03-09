Weinstein lawyers ask court to show mercy
NEW YORK — With Harvey Weinstein facing sentencing this week, his lawyers argued Monday that the disgraced movie mogul deserves mercy in his New York City rape case because he’s already suffered a “historic” fall from grace and is dealing with serious health issues.
Weinstein’s defense team asked a judge in court papers to consider a sentence of only five years, far short of the potential 29-year maximum allowed by law. The papers argue Weinstein should get credit for supporting various charitable causes.
On the health front, the 67-year-old Weinstein is dealing with heart problems, ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind, his lawyers have said.
The filing came in advance of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday for his conviction last month on one count of criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and one count of third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman.
Bullock, top Montana Dem, to run for Senate
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Monday that he will run against first-term Republican Sen. Steve Daines, giving Democrats a boost in their effort to take control of the Senate in November.
His decision to run is an about-face made at the last minute for the two-term governor, who ended his long-shot bid for president in December and had insisted he had no interest in running for the Senate.
Democrats need to win four seats now held by Republicans, without losing any, to win outright control of the Senate. If President Donald Trump is defeated, the Democrats would need a net gain of three seats and the vice president’s tiebreaking vote for control.
Supreme Court rejects Okla. rape case appeal
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal for a former Oklahoma City police officer convicted of sexually assaulting black women he encountered while patrolling city neighborhoods.
Attorney James L. Hankins asked the highest court in December 2019 to review a ruling against 33-year-old Daniel Holtzclaw issued months earlier by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. The Supreme Court’s denial means the lower court’s decision stands.
Prosecutors alleged Holtzclaw targeted black women and girls while on duty in 2013 and 2014. Holtzclaw was found guilty in 2015 of 18 charges, including rape and sexual battery involving eight women. He was sentenced to 263 years.
Tour bus driver gets term in fatal D.C. crash
WASHINGTON — A tour bus driver who made an illegal left turn and fatally struck two tourists in a District of Columbia crosswalk in December 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail Monday.
D.C. Superior Court Judge Danya Dayson sentenced Gerard James, 46, to four years. But citing his “obvious remorse and contrition,” she suspended all but six months.
The 2018 crash killed Monica Adams Carlson, 61, and her mother, Cora Louise Adams, 85. Carlson was the mayor of Skagway, Alaska. They had traveled to Washington to visit the White House and see Christmas decorations.
