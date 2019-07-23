Senate approves long-term 9/11 victims’ fund extension
WASHINGTON — The Senate gave final legislative approval Tuesday to a bill ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks never runs out of money.
The 97-2 vote sends the bill to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it.
The vote came after Democrats agreed to allow votes on amendments sponsored by two Republicans who had been blocking the widely popular bill. The Senate easily defeated the amendments proposed by Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky, who were the only senators to vote against the bill’s final passage.
The bill would extend through 2092 a fund created after the 2001 terrorist attacks, essentially making it permanent. The $7.4 billion fund is rapidly being depleted, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70%.
Trump sues to shield state tax information in New York
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump sued House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and New York State officials Tuesday to block any release of his state tax returns to House Democrats under a state law passed this month.
In a 25-page lawsuit filed as a private citizen in federal court in Washington, D.C., Trump called the new law unconstitutional and alleges that it is part of a campaign to expose his private information for political gain.
The TRUST Act, signed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and enacted July 7, allows New York tax officials to turn over Trump’s state returns to the three House committees, provided they receive requests citing a “specified and legitimate legislative purpose.”
Pope names new bishop of West Virginia diocese
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s new Roman Catholic bishop vowed Tuesday to work toward restoring faith in the diocese after a scandal over sexual harassment of adults and lavish spending of church money.
Pope Francis named Baltimore Auxiliary Bishop Mark Brennan to lead the state’s Catholics. The 72-year-old Brennan replaces Bishop Michael Bransfield, who resigned in September after a preliminary investigation into allegations of misconduct.
Afghanistan seeks clarity on Trump comments about war
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan government asked for clarification on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he could win the 18-year war in 10 days but that “Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth.”
Trump made the remarks Monday while meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose help he seeks in negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that would also see U.S. forces withdraw from Afghanistan.
“I could win that war in a week. I just don’t want to kill 10 million people,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “If I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the earth. It would be gone. It would be over, literally, in 10 days.”
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s office issued a statement Tuesday asking for clarification, saying Afghanistan will never “allow any foreign power to determine its fate.”
Former Chinese leader dies
Li Peng, the former Chinese premier derided as the stone-faced “butcher of Beijing” for his role in the bloody crackdown on the Tiananmen Square democracy movement in 1989, died Monday in the Chinese capital. He was 90.
Li’s death was announced Tuesday by Xinhua, the state-run news agency. Xinhua’s report gave no specific cause of death, saying only that medical treatment had failed.
He served 10 years as prime minister and then five years, until his retirement in 2003, as chief of the National People’s Congress, the country’s party-dominated, rubber-stamp parliament.
