3 are charged in killing over coronavirus mask
FLINT, Mich. — A woman, her adult son and husband have been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard who refused to let her daughter enter a Family Dollar in Michigan because she wasn’t wearing a face mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.
Calvin Munerlyn was shot Friday at the store just north of downtown Flint a short time after telling Sharmel Teague’s daughter she had to leave because she lacked a mask, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Teague, 45, argued with Munerlyn, 43, before leaving. Two men later came to the store. Teague; her husband, Larry Teague, 44; and Ramonyea Bishop, 23; are charged with first-degree premeditated murder and gun charges.
Larry Teague also is charged with violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order mandating that all customers and employees must wear face coverings inside grocery stores, Leyton said. Witnesses identified Bishop as the man who shot Munerlyn, Leyton said.
Guatemala to accept 3 deportation flights
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala said Monday that it will receive three flights this week carrying a total of 175 deported migrants after the United States agreed to test all those being deported for the coronavirus.
The flights scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday mark a resumption of such deportations after Guatemala suspended them because many migrants were later found to be suffering from the coronavirus.
Guatemala’s Foreign Relations Ministry said the returning migrants will carry a certificate saying they’ve been tested.
As of Thursday, immigration officials had confirmed 490 virus cases among detainees since the outbreak began.
Woman charged with keeping secret data
WASHINGTON — A West Virginia woman who had already been accused of kidnapping her daughter faces a new charge of retaining top-secret information from the National Security Agency in a storage unit she leased, court papers show.
Elizabeth Jo Shirley was charged with willful retention of national defense information in a two-count criminal information document filed in federal court in West Virginia last week. That charging document is filed with a defendant’s consent and typically signals an intent to plead guilty. She also faces a count of international parental kidnapping.
Man in Klan hood stirs outrage in Calif. city
SANTEE, Calif. — A man wore a Ku Klux Klan hood in a Vons grocery store in the San Diego County city of Santee on Saturday, igniting outrage from the mayor, the head of the Anti-Defamation League in San Diego and others.
A corporate spokeswoman said grocery clerks asked the shopper to remove the hood or leave the store. The man removed the hood, purchased his items and left.
Santee Mayor John Minto and other leaders who commented on social media said the shopper’s actions did not represent the values of the city of almost 60,000 residents. The city has worked to overcome a history of racially motivated attacks and skinhead activity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.