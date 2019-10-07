Britain seeks return of envoy’s wife in crash
LONDON — An American woman, the wife of a U.S. diplomat, has fled the United Kingdom after killing a British teenager in a wrong-way collision, authorities said Saturday. Harry Dunn died after the woman allegedly collided with Dunn’s motorcycle near the Royal Air Force Croughton station, operated by the U.S. Air Force.
Offering his sympathies to the family for their “tragic loss,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that he hoped the woman, who has been identified as Anne Sacoolas, 42, would return to Britain to face justice.
The death sparked widespread outrage after authorities revealed that Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity.
In an emotional plea on Saturday, Dunn’s parents begged President Donald Trump to intervene and to send Sacoolas back to Britain.
2 children, 2 adults found slain in Mass.
ABINGTON, Mass. — Two adults and three children were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Massachusetts home Monday.
The five family members were found in an Abington condominium complex by a relative who showed up to take the children to school, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.
He said there is no threat to the public but would not elaborate on what happened, saying it’s under investigation. Police said there was no history of domestic issues in the family.
Report: Iran to use advanced centrifuges
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran plans to start using a new array of advanced centrifuges for enriching uranium, the country’s nuclear chief said Monday, in a move likely to intensify pressure on Europe to save Tehran’s collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.
Ali Akbar Salehi told Iranian state TV that an array of 30 IR-6 centrifuges will be inaugurated in the coming weeks.
Under the terms of its 2015 deal — which the U.S. withdrew from over a year ago — Iran had committed to not using the array until late 2023. Salehi also said Iran is now producing up to 6 kilograms of enriched uranium daily. “It means we have restored pre-deal” capacity, he said.
Castro escorts asylum seekers across border
MATAMOROS, Mexico — Presidential candidate Julian Castro on Monday escorted a group of asylum-seekers across the border bridge to his native Texas from Mexico, where they had been sent under the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Walking across the bridge with Castro were nine gay and lesbian asylum-seekers from Cuba, Guatemala and Honduras, as well as a deaf Salvadoran woman and her three relatives. All had earlier tried to cross with a lawyer after being returned to Mexico to await court hearings, and all had been sent back by U.S. Customs officers.
The asylum-seekers said they knew they were taking a risk: They could be returned to Mexico or placed in long-term detention.
