Poland’s Duda leading in presidential runoff
WARSAW, Poland — A late exit poll in Poland’s presidential runoff Sunday showed the conservative, populist incumbent, Andrzej Duda, leading against the liberal, pro-Europe mayor of Warsaw, but with the race still too close to call.
It appeared to be the closest election in Poland’s history, reflecting the deep divisions in this European Union nation. The campaign was dominated by issues culture and saw strains of homophobia and anti-Semitism.
An exit poll by the Ipsos institute showed Duda with 50.8% of the vote and challenger Rafal Trzaskowski with 49.2%. Official results are not expected until Monday or Tuesday.
Appeals court: Federal execution can proceed
WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled on Monday.
The ruling from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturns a lower court order that had put the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee on hold. Lee, 47, of Yukon, Okla., was scheduled to die by injection on Monday at a federal prison in Indiana. He was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of gun dealer William Mueller, his wife, Nancy, and her 8-year-old daughter, Sarah Powell.
Hedge fund to buy publisher McClatchy
NEW YORK — Hedge fund Chatham Asset Management said it plans to buy newspaper publisher McClatchy out of bankruptcy, ending 163 years of family control.
The hedge fund did not put a price on the deal. The deal needs a bankruptcy judge’s approval.
McClatchy is one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S. It owns 30 papers including the Miami Herald, the Charlotte Observer and the Sacramento Bee. It filed for bankruptcy protection because of a heavy debt load stemming from its $4.5 billion purchase of the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain in 2006.
Chatham was McClatchy’s largest shareholder and debt holder. It beat out a bid from Alden Global Capital, another hedge fund that has taken a leading role in the U.S. newspaper business.
Two officers, suspect killed in Texas violence
MCALLEN, Texas — Two police officers were shot and killed Saturday by a suspect who later fatally shot himself in a South Texas border town, authorities said.
McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez identified the slain officers as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39. Garza was an officer with the police department for more than eight years while Chavez had over two years of experience.
The officers first met with two people who reported assaults that took place inside a home on the south side of McAllen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Rodriguez said. But the alleged shooter, whom police identified as Audon Ignacio Camarillo, 23, opened fire when officers tried to enter the home, fatally wounding both.
Camarillo shot and killed himself shortly after opening fire on the officers, Rodriguez said, adding that the suspect hid behind a vehicle after other officers responded to the scene. Camarillo had a few run-ins with police, beginning in 2016 to his most recent arrest last month on assault charges.
— From wire reports
