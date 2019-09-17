N.Y. panel approves flavored e-cig ban
NEW YORK — New York became the first state to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes Tuesday. The vote by the state Public Health and Health Planning Council means the prohibition, which covers flavored e-cigarettes and other vaping products except for menthol and tobacco flavors, goes into effect immediately.
Meanwhile, health officials in California confirmed a 40-year-old man has died of a vaping-related illness — at least the seventh reported death associated with a national outbreak of serious lung disease related to e-cigarettes.
Hong Kong activists seek Congress’ help
WASHINGTON — Activists involved in Hong Kong pro-democracy protests appealed to U.S. lawmakers Tuesday to support their fight by banning the export of American police equipment used against demonstrators and by more closely monitoring China’s efforts to undermine civil liberties in the city.
The activists testified before a U.S. government commission set up by Congress to monitor human rights in China. Republicans and Democrats on the Congressional-Executive Commission on China expressed their support.
U.S. seeking proceeds from Snowden’s book
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department sued former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden on Tuesday, seeking to seize his proceeds from his new memoir because he did not submit the manuscript for review before it was published so officials could make sure it contained no classified information.
Snowden, whose 2013 leaks of top-secret documents about National Security Agency programs set off a worldwide debate about government surveillance in the internet era, published the memoir, “Permanent Record,” on Tuesday.
He has been charged under the U.S. Espionage Act and now lives in Russia to avoid arrest.
Ex-premier quits ruling Italian party
ROME — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi has left the ruling Democratic Party to set up a new centrist force, in a risky move that further weakens the already shaky government forged only two weeks ago by the center-left Democrats and the populist 5-Star Movement.
“I have decided to leave the [Democrats] and to build together with others a new house to do politics differently,” he wrote Tuesday on Facebook.
