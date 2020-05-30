Activist seeking to be 1st female archbishop
PARIS — A French Catholic writer and lay activist is putting herself forward to be the first female archbishop in the Catholic Church.
Anne Soupa, 73, has declared her candidacy for the archbishopric of Lyon — the most senior in the French Catholic Church.
“I don’t know if the church authorities will … react positively or at least constructively, but what I do know is that my candidacy is very serious,” Soupa said.
Some Christian churches from Protestant denominations already have female bishops, but the Catholic and Orthodox churches remain strictly opposed to ordaining women.
German leader refuses Trump’s G-7 invitation
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has declined President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend an in-person meeting of the Group of Seven next month in Washington, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump plans to hold the world-leader gathering at the White House in late June as a sign of recovery from the pandemic. Merkel objected to holding the meeting in person, which requires travel that a government spokesman suggested is unnecessary. The United States has more cases than any of the other members of the G-7: Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Canada and the United Kingdom.
President Emmanuel Macron of France on Saturday raised the possibility that he may not go if Merkel is not there.
FBI’s top lawyer is leaving the bureau
WASHINGTON — The FBI’s top lawyer, Dana Boente, who has spent nearly 40 years with the Justice Department but has been targeted for criticism over the last year by some conservative commentators and supporters of President Donald Trump for his role in the Russia investigation, is leaving the bureau.
Boente has most recently served as the FBI’s general counsel but has held a variety of roles in his 38-year Justice Department career, including acting attorney general in the early days of the Trump administration, a United States attorney in Virginia and the head of the department’s national security division.
Dems will interview ousted watchdog
WASHINGTON — House and Senate Democrats will interview former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick on Wednesday as part of their investigation into his abrupt firing by President Donald Trump.
Linick will speak to Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Oversight and Reform Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, according to two congressional aides working on the investigation.
Democrats announced Friday that they are expanding their probe into Linick’s firing earlier this month. The investigation is part of a larger effort by Democrats and some Republicans to find out more about Trump’s recent moves to sideline several independent government watchdogs.
The investigation is being led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.