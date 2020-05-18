Biden says he’d revoke permit for pipeline
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign said Monday that as president, he would rescind the Trump administration’s permit authorizing the Keystone XL pipeline, likely elevating the project into a 2020 campaign issue.
If completed, the pipeline, which has spent the past decade in political and legal limbo, would help carry some 830,000 barrels of crude oil a day from Canada to refineries in Texas. The project was rejected by the Obama administration in 2015 on environmental grounds.
The Trump administration issued permits to allow it to move forward, but it has remained stalled because of legal challenges.
Stef Feldman, the Biden campaign’s policy director, cited the potential economic harm she said the project would cause.
Alabama boy dead after police chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man led Alabama officers and a reality television crew on a weekend chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a tanker truck, killing the man’s 15-year-old son, authorities said.
Reico Terry, 41, remained jailed Monday after the death of his son Jaylen Derrel Terry in Saturday’s crash in Birmingham. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies had stopped chasing Terry because the pursuit had become too dangerous before the crash occurred, sheriff’s Sgt. Joni Money said.
Deputies said the 15-year-old was a backseat passenger in the vehicle.
The chase began when deputies, accompanied by a TV crew from the program “Live PD,” reported seeing a drug transaction at a gas station. The crew was filming the chase, but it wasn’t live.
Rubio is named acting chair of intel panel
WASHINGTON — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will temporarily become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday.
Rubio will replace North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who said last week that he would step aside after federal agents examining his recent stock sales showed up at his home with a warrant to search his cellphone.
Along with House and Senate leaders and the top Democrat and Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rubio will now have access to some of the highest-level secrets in Congress. A former Republican presidential candidate who eventually endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he has also worked with Democrats on the panel on its investigation into Russian election interference and other matters.
Guilty plea entered in drone parts conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS — A Lebanese man pleaded guilty in federal court in Minnesota to conspiring to export drone parts and technology from the U.S. to Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.
U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald said Monday that Usama Hamade, 55, pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally export goods and technology. His brother, Issam Hamade, pleaded guilty in March in federal court in Minnesota.
Prosecutors said the brothers acquired sophisticated technology for drones from 2009 to 2013 and illegally exported them to Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization.
