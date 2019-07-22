New York is first state to ban cat declawing
New York on Monday became the first state in the country to ban cat declawing, a practice that animal advocates consider cruel and unnecessary. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law after state legislators passed the ban last month.
The law makes exceptions for medical purposes.
Dr. Eileen Jefferson, of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, said declawing is an invasive, painful operation that removes bones from the cat’s paws.
NYC’s mayor calls for probe of power outage
NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an investigation Monday of power outages that came at the end of this weekend’s oppressive heat, saying he no longer trusts utility Con Edison after it decided to turn off power to thousands of customers.
Around 30,000 customers in Brooklyn were taken off power Sunday. On Monday, the company said it was “necessary to prevent longer outages to the impacted customers.”
Con Ed was working to restore power to about 19,000 customers Monday.
2 La. officers fired for post on Ocasio-Cortez
GRETNA, La. — Two Louisiana police officers have been fired over a Facebook post calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a “vile idiot” and suggesting that she be shot.
Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson announced the terminations Monday. Officer Charlie Rispoli was fired for a post saying Ocasio-Cortez “needs a round” and not “the kind she used to serve” — an apparent reference to her having once been a bartender.
Officer Angelo Varisco was fired for “liking” the post.
Gillibrand rejects blame on Franken exit
WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand said Monday that she doesn’t regret calling for Al Franken’s resignation from the Senate and that female senators are being blamed for it in a way their male colleagues are not.
In an interview with The New Yorker magazine published Monday, Franken, a Minnesota Democrat, said he “absolutely” regrets resigning in January 2018, after Gillibrand, a senator from New York, and others urged him to do so in the wake of sexual misconduct accusations.
Gillibrand said the report, which cast doubt on some of the allegations, focused only on the first accusation by talk radio host Leeann Tweeden and not those of seven other women who accused Franken of misconduct.
Questions raised on fatal Calif. Tesla crash
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman was arrested after running a red light in a rented Tesla in San Francisco and causing a crash that killed a tourist and left his wife critically injured, authorities said Monday.
Officers were investigating whether the Tesla, rented through the Get Around service, was operating on self-driving mode, police said. Get Around did not immediately comment. The suspect was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and running a red light.
