Syrian Kurds begin withdrawal
BEIRUT — The main U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia has begun withdrawing its fighters from two towns near Turkey’s border, part of a deal for a so-called safe zone in northeast Syria involving the U.S. and Turkey, the Kurdish-led regional administration said Tuesday.
Turkey wants the region along its border to be clear of Syrian Kurdish forces and has threatened to launch a new operation in Syria against them if such a zone is not established.
Turkey sees the Syrian Kurdish fighters, who make up the majority of the Syrian Democratic Forces and are allied with the U.S., as terrorists. American troops are stationed in northeast Syria, along with the Kurdish forces, and have fought the Islamic State group together.
Dozens of migrants feared dead
CAIRO — A boat carrying dozens of migrants bound for Europe capsized Tuesday in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, with at least 40 people missing and presumed drowned, U.N. officials said.
At least 65 migrants, mostly from Sudan, were rescued, said Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, with a search halted for those still missing. Gassim said five people were confirmed dead.
U.S. to divert disaster relief money
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security is moving $271 million from other agencies such as FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard to increase the number of beds for detained immigrants and support its policy forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases play out.
The Homeland Security Department includes the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard and immigration agencies. It is not uncommon for unassigned funds to be transferred between agencies under the same department as the fiscal year ends.
The transfer will tap unobligated money from the base disaster relief fund at FEMA, lawmakers said. Democrats panned the action as executive overreach.
Judge pauses Missouri abortion ban
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy won’t take effect Wednesday after a federal judge temporarily blocked it from being implemented.
U.S. District Judge Howard Sachs put a pause on the law as a legal challenge against it plays out. He added that Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri likely will succeed in their lawsuit alleging that the law is unconstitutional.
Similar laws have been struck down in North Dakota and Iowa. Missouri already has some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion regulations.
Gambia’s first president dies at 95
BANJUL, Gambia — Gambia’s government has said the country’s first democratically elected president, Dawda Kairaba Jawara, has died at the age of 95.
The Gambian presidency said Tuesday that Jawara died in the capital, Banjul, and called him a “champion of international peace, justice and humanity.” Jawara was known as the father of the nation. He spearheaded the talks that led to Gambia’s independence from Britain in 1965.
He served as prime minister while Queen Elizabeth II was head of state before he succeeded her in 1970 with his election as president. Jawara remained in office until a 1994 coup, after which he went to the United Kingdom. He returned to Gambia in 2002.
