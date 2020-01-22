Trump plans to restrict visas for pregnant women
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.
The State Department planned to publicize the rules Thursday, according to two officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The rules would make it more difficult for pregnant women to travel on a tourist visa. In one draft of the regulations, they would have to clear an additional hurdle before obtaining the visa — convincing a consular officer that they have another legitimate reason to visit the U.S.
Rio homicide count falls while police killings surge
RIO DE JANEIRO — The number of homicides in Rio de Janeiro plunged to a record low in 2019, while police killings surged to a previously unseen level in the same year, according to official figures.
There were 3,995 homicides in 2019, down 19% compared with the prior year, said the security institute for Rio de Janeiro state. It was the lowest number since the state began keeping records in 1991.
As the official homicide rate fell, killings by police surged 18% in 2019. They numbered 1,810, the greatest amount since the state began keeping records for such killings in 1998. Police killings are not included in the tally of homicides, and human rights activists have sounded the alarm over a lethal approach that’s rarely subject to scrutiny.
U.S. approves Keystone pipeline on federal land
BILLINGS, Mont. — The Trump administration on Wednesday approved a right-of-way allowing the Keystone XL oil sands pipeline to be built across U.S. land, federal officials said, pushing the controversial $8 billion project closer to construction though court challenges still loom.
The approval signed by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt covers 46 miles of the line’s route across land in Montana controlled by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Opponents worry burning the tar sands oil will make climate change worse, and that the pipeline could break and spill oil into waterways like Montana’s Missouri River.
Brexit bill clears final hurdle in Parliament
LONDON — Britain’s Brexit bill passed its final hurdle in Parliament on Wednesday after the House of Lords abandoned attempts to amend it.
The acknowledgment came after the House of Commons overturned changes to the government’s Brexit bill made a day earlier by the Lords, who voted Tuesday to demand that post-Brexit Britain continues to let unaccompanied migrant children in EU countries join relatives living in the U.K.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government said it intends to continue resettling child migrants after the country leaves the EU but argues that the issue does not belong in the EU withdrawal bill.
The bill will become law when it receives royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, a formality. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on Jan. 31.
Weinstein rape trial opens
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein went on trial Wednesday, with prosecutors painting him as a sexual predator who used his Hollywood clout to abuse women for decades, while his lawyers sought to portray his accusers as willing participants.
Prosecutor Meghan Hast told the jury that the former studio boss was “not just a titan in Hollywood — he was a rapist” who screamed at one victim that she “owed” him sex, used injections to induce an erection before an assault and pushed his way into the apartment of another woman and attacked her.
Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis countered by laying out plans to use friendly sounding emails, calendar entries and other evidence to call into question the accusers’ accounts.
