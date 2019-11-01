Actress, husband plead not guilty
LOS ANGELES — Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty Friday to new charges filed against them in a college admissions case, according to court documents.
Loughlin, best known for her role on the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” and Giannulli were accused by prosecutors of paying a total of $500,000 to a college admissions consultant, William “Rick” Singer, to help their daughters gain admission to the University of Southern California as recruited athletes for the crew team.
Loughlin and Giannulli face conspiracy charges including mail fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery.
The couple had already pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy counts when prosecutors brought additional charges last month. On Friday, they asked the judge to accept their pleas of not guilty to the new charges.
OD killed Kennedy family member
Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, died of an accidental overdose resulting from a toxic mixture of methadone, alcohol and other prescription drugs, according to a death certificate.
Hill, 22, daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, died at the family’s compound in Hyannis Port, Mass., on Aug. 1. Her death added to a litany of tragedies that have befallen the Kennedy family.
The manner of death was ruled an accident.
HHS proposal drops LGBTQ protections
WASHINGTON — Citing concerns about religious freedom, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Friday proposed a new rule that would effectively eliminate discrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals in all its grant programs.
The most immediate impact would likely be on the nation’s $7 billion federally funded child-welfare system, including foster care and adoption programs. Faith-based agencies in several states, including South Carolina, Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, have argued they should not be forced to work with gay, lesbian, or transgender parents, against their own beliefs.
But the proposed rule would also apply to other HHS grants, including those for HIV and sexually transmitted disease prevention, other public health initiatives, health education, pre-kindergarten programs and more.
Leslie Cooper, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT & HIV Project, said the rule would “open the door to discrimination” in countless programs.
Historic Poconos resort hit by blaze
POCONO MANOR, Pa. — A wind-whipped fire damaged a century-old Poconos resort that’s on the National Register of Historic Places.
No injuries were reported in the 6 a.m. blaze at the Pocono Manor Resort & Spa, known locally as “the grand lady of the mountains.” Neighbors say it’s one of the last grand resorts in the Poconos.
The resort had been set to close this month for a two-year renovation.
