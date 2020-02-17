Bolton: White House could block his book
WASHINGTON — Former National Security Adviser John Bolton raised alarm the Trump administration could block his memoir that describes his interaction with the president over Ukraine.
“I hope it’s not suppressed,” Bolton said Monday at a speech at Duke University in Durham, N.C. “This is an effort to write history, and I did it the best I can. We’ll have to see what comes out of the censorship.”
The event was Bolton’s first public appearance since Trump’s impeachment trial was roiled over a report in The New York Times that Bolton would publish a memoir alleging that the president explicitly said he wanted to condition security assistance to Ukraine on an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
SpaceX rocket booster misses landing ship
A rocket booster that SpaceX hoped would make its 50th successful landing after launch on Monday missed the autonomous ship in the Atlantic Ocean where it was supposed to come down, the company said during an internet broadcast.
SpaceX had successfully landed its booster 49 times previously. Despite Monday’s disappointment, the launch from Cape Canaveral, Fla., delivered 60 satellites that the company hopes will become part of a constellation of thousands in low orbit that are intended to beam the internet to parts of the world not served by broadband. The satellites deployed as expected.
Four sent to hospital after N.C. plane crash
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A small plane crashed on Monday at a central North Carolina airport, sending four people — three of them students — to the hospital, authorities said.
The Cessna 172 crashed at Gray’s Creek Airport south of Fayetteville, said Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac.
The conditions of the pilot and the three students weren’t immediately known. The students were there as part of a local workforce development program designed to allow attendees to learn about aviation careers.
Iconic Plymouth Rock defaced by vandals
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth Rock and other sites were covered in red graffiti Monday during a vandalism rampage discovered at the site marking the landing of the Pilgrims in Massachusetts 400 years ago.
Authorities say no arrests have been made and the site was open to tourists. The rock has come to symbolize the spot where William Bradford and the Mayflower Pilgrims disembarked before founding Plymouth Colony in December 1620.
Johnson aide resigns after racial claims
LONDON — An adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson quit the government just a few days into the job after a storm over his claims that white Americans are more intelligent than their black compatriots.
Andrew Sabisky, who was hired to work in Johnson’s Downing Street office last week, said he had joined the government to do “real work” but found himself a victim of “character assassination.”
Opposition politicians had called for Sabisky to be fired. A spokesman for Johnson declined to discuss Sabisky’s role in Downing Street.
