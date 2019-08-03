Honduran government faces drug accusations
MEXICO CITY — U.S. federal prosecutors have accused the Honduran government of essentially functioning as a narco-state, with the current and former presidents having received campaign contributions from cocaine traffickers in exchange for protection.
A document filed in New York’s Southern District on Friday refers to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández as a co-conspirator who worked with his brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, and former President Porfirio Lobo “to use drug trafficking to help assert power and control in Honduras.”
The filing comes months after other U.S. federal court documents showed the current president and some of his closest advisers were among the targets of a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.
The U.S. government has been a staunch supporter of Hernández’s government, pouring millions of dollars into security cooperation to stop cocaine headed to the U.S. from South America.
2 pilots suspected of drinking before flight
LONDON — Police in Scotland say two pilots have been arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs before a scheduled flight to New Jersey.
The flight, United Airlines 162 to Newark, N.J., was due to leave Glasgow Airport at 9 a.m. on Sunday. It was canceled after the arrests.
Police Scotland said the pilots, ages 61 and 45, were held under the section of a transportation safety law that covers job intoxication and impairment for aviation.
U.S. sanctions Russia again on poison use
The U.S. imposed a second round of sanctions on Russia for using a banned nerve agent in an attempt to kill a former Russian spy in the U.K. in 2018.
The measures will prohibit U.S. banks from participating in the issuance of Russian sovereign debt, the State Department said.
“The United States is announcing a second round of sanctions on Russia for its use of a ‘Novichok’ nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia,” the State Department said.
The statement was the first official confirmation that sanctions for the Skripal poisoning was the purpose of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on chemical and biological weapons violations that the White House issued Thursday.
Omar’s planned visit to Israel causes stir
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., plans to visit Israel and the Palestinian territories this month, sparking a petition to keep her out.
The lawmaker from Minneapolis told Jewish Insider in July about her plans for the visit. At least one Israeli group has petitioned the government to block her from coming.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan will join her. Lst year, Tlaib is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants.
Omar has been critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in disputed territories, referring to it as an “occupation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.