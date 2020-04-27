Ventura says he may run with Green Party
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is going to “test the waters” for a Green Party presidential bid, he tweeted Monday.
“IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I’ve endorsed the party and I’m testing the waters,” the tweet said.
Ventura said in the fall that he would consider running in 2020. The Green Party is slated to select its nominee in July.
Minnesotans elected the former professional wrestler as governor in 1998, after he ran as a Reform Party candidate. He served one term and transitioned to the Independence Party while in office.
VA to study illnesses tied to Uzbek base
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs has notified Congress that it will study the health impact of toxic exposure on service members who served at a contaminated base in Uzbekistan after the 9/11 attacks, an oversight subcommittee announced Monday.
The commitment to study the health effects on service members who served at Karshi-Khanabad, Uzbekistan, or “K2,” was outlined in a memo from the VA to the national security subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The subcommittee has been investigating hundreds of cancers reported by special operations and conventional forces who served at K2 between 2001 and 2005. The former Soviet base had known radiation and chemical contamination.
U.K. says it will not extend Brexit talks
LONDON — The British government insisted Monday that it won’t extend the deadline for striking a post-Brexit deal with the European Union, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said “it is still entirely possible” to seal an agreement by the Dec. 31 deadline.
The EU is more pessimistic. Michel Barnier, chief negotiator for the 27-nation bloc, called a round of negotiations last week “disappointing” and accused the U.K. of refusing to “engage seriously” on fundamental issues.
Britain officially left the 27-nation bloc on Jan. 31, but remains within the EU’s economic and regulatory orbit until the end of the year. The two sides have until then to work out a new relationship covering trade, security and a host of other issues.
Libya’s Hifter says U.N. unity accord is finished
CAIRO — Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter on Monday declared a landmark United Nations-brokered agreement to unite the country “a thing of the past,” and pledged his authorities would move toward creating a new government.
Hifter’s televised statement threatened to deepen the schism between east and west Libya and complicate U.N. efforts to broker a political settlement to the civil war.
Hifter, commander of Libya’s east-based forces laying siege to the capital of Tripoli, controls most of eastern and southern Libya. The besieged administration in Tripoli rules just a corner of the country’s west.
The U.S. Embassy in Libya said it “regrets” Hifter’s unilateral proposal to alter Libya’s political structure and urged him to engage in “serious dialogue” about next steps.
