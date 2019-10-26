Olga’s remnants cause problems in South
JACKSON, Miss.— What was left of Tropical Storm Olga was causing soggy conditions in Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday, and dozens of flights were canceled or delayed at New Orleans’ main airport after two power outages.
There were no reports of major flooding. A wind advisory remained in force for eastern Mississippi.
The mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, was trapped in his home for about 1½ hours Saturday by a downed tree and was taken out on a stretcher by first responders. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported the fallen tree damaged Mayor Jason Shelton’s home.
City spokeswoman Lucia Randle did not say what injuries Shelton may have suffered.
At least one twister touched down in Mobile, Ala.
British truck driver charged in 39 deaths
LONDON — Police in Britain charged a truck driver with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people in connection with 39 deaths in the back of the truck he was driving in southeastern England.
Police say Maurice Robinson, 25, of Craigavon, Northern Ireland, is due to appear in court on Monday. He was the first of those arrested to be charged in what is seen as one of the U.K.’s biggest cases of people smuggling.
Four others have been arrested. Police are struggling to identify the victims, believed to have come from Asia. The Vietnamese Embassy in London has set up a hotline for families to call about missing family members.
Two are arrested at N.C. statue protest
PITTSBORO, N.C. — Police in North Carolina said Saturday that they arrested two people after a “physical altercation” at a protest over a Confederate statue that’s slated to be removed.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Calvin James Megginson and Timothy James Osborn. Both were released and are due in court next month.
A pro-Confederate group is trying to stop removal of the statue, which has been outside the county courthouse in Pittsboro since 1907.
Drug Take Back Day accepts vaping devices
More than medication was collected during Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. For the first time, vaping devices and cartridges also were accepted for disposal.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration said the change stemmed from concerns about illnesses and deaths associated with vaping.
FBI will seek ‘way forward’ on body cams
CHICAGO — FBI Director Christopher Wray vowed Saturday to “find a way forward” to allow police officers who serve on federal task forces to wear body cameras.
Speaking at the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in Chicago, Wray cautioned that the policy would have to strike a balance to ensure that the recordings do not compromise sensitive investigations or reveal the identities of informants.
The Justice Department’s current rules do not allow federal agents to wear cameras and prohibit local officers from wearing them during joint operations.
