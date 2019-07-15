Epstein faces accusers at N.Y. bond hearing
NEW YORK — Two accusers of Jeffrey Epstein urged a judge Monday to keep the wealthy financier behind bars until he goes on trial on federal charges that he sexually abused underage girls.
The women stood just feet from where Epstein was seated as they asked a federal judge to reject a request by Epstein’s lawyers that he remain under house arrest in his $77 million Manhattan mansion until trial on conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
Judge Richard M. Berman said he’ll rule Thursday whether Epstein can be freed on bail, but he noted at the outset of the two-hour hearing that there was a presumption in sex trafficking cases involving juveniles that the defendant will remain locked up.
Trump nominates Esper as defense chief
President Donald Trump on Monday asked the Senate to confirm Mark Esper as the successor to former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who resigned in December.
The moment the nomination was received by the Senate on Monday afternoon, Esper was required to step out of his role as acting defense secretary — a job he has held since June — until he is confirmed as the permanent secretary. He reverted to his previous position of Army secretary.
Filling in for Esper pending his confirmation is Richard Spencer, who has been the civilian leader of the Navy since August 2017.
Gas explosion kills one, hurts 15 in California
MURRIETA, Calif.— A natural gas explosion destroyed a Southern California home, killed a gas company worker and injured 15 other people Monday, authorities said.
Firefighters and Southern California Gas Co. workers went to the home after a report that a contractor had damaged a gas line. Firefighters arrived about an hour before the blast, which occurred shortly after noon.
N.Y. blackout blamed on relay system cable
NEW YORK — A relay protection system that should have isolated a faulty distribution cable but didn’t led to the loss of power that darkened Manhattan for several hours on Saturday night, Con Ed said Monday in a preliminary review.
The blackout affected thousands for about five hours along a 40-block stretch that included some of Manhattan’s busiest areas like Times Square and Rockefeller Center.
Two dead, officer hurt at Baltimore clinic
BALTIMORE — A man demanding methadone opened fire at a Baltimore addiction clinic Monday, killing one person and wounding a police sergeant before he was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the gunman had gone into the clinic seeking the drug that helps control opioid cravings and withdrawal symptoms. It can be given only at government-regulated clinics.
Police did not immediately identify the slain victim or the gunman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.