Merkel slams racism after killings of 10
German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed decisive action to combat racism after a gunman killed 10 people in shootings on Wednesday night in a town near Frankfurt in what she said appeared to be a right-wing extremist attack by a lone assailant.
“Racism is poison, hate is poison, and this poison exists in our society, and is at fault for far too many crimes,” a grim Merkel said.
Nine people, who authorities said all had a “migration background,” were killed at two bars in Hanau, before the suspected perpetrator and his mother were found dead at a nearby home. Six more people were injured. The suspect is a 43-year-old German national from Hanau, a German official said.
The Bild newspaper identified the suspect as Tobias R. and published details from what it said was his manifesto. He refers to the “racial purity” of Germans and rails against “foreigner criminality.”
Bolivia bars Morales from Senate race
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Evo Morales for a Senate seat in May’s national elections because he does not reside in the South American country.
Morales is barred by law from seeking the presidency but wanted to run for the Senate. Candidates are supposed to be residents of Bolivia, and Morales has taken refuge in Argentina while he faces charges in Bolivia connected to October’s allegedly fraudulent election.
He resigned the presidency and left Bolivia amid widespread protests.
Conn. family seeks $10M in police killing
HARTFORD, Conn. — Relatives of a black Connecticut man killed by a state trooper are seeking more than $10 million in wrongful death damages from state and local police, according to legal notices filed Thursday.
They also filed notice with West Haven that they intend to sue the town and local police officials for an undisclosed amount of money.
State police said Mubarak Soulemane, 19, carjacked a vehicle in Norwalk on Jan. 15 before leading troopers on a chase on Interstate 95 into West Haven. After police boxed in the vehicle, a trooper, who is white, fired through the driver’s door window when Soulemane displayed a knife, state police said. Soulemane’s family has said he was a community college student who had schizophrenia.
Calif. therapist likely strangled, police say
LOS ANGELES — A prominent family therapist and former fiancée of comedian Drew Carey appears to have been strangled before she was thrown off the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Thursday. An ex-boyfriend faces charges.
Dr. Amie Harwick, 38, died Saturday, and her ex-boyfriend Garth Pursehouse was charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary, prosecutors said.
Harwick appeared on TV and radio and wrote a book called “The New Sex Bible for Women.”
