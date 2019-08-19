Cal State consultant killed on campus
FULLERTON, Calif. — A retired administrator of California State University, Fullerton was killed in a stabbing in a campus parking lot Monday in what police called a targeted attack, though they were not sure of a motive.
Steven Shek Keung Chan, 57, of Hacienda Heights, had been hired to work as a consultant. Police say he was found in his car in the parking lot Monday morning, which was the first day of the academic year. A man was seen running away, officials said.
Two convicted in 2018 clash with anti-fascists
NEW YORK — Two members of the far-right Proud Boys have been found guilty of charges including attempted gang assault for their part in a melee after a speech at New York’s Metropolitan Republican Club.
A jury convicted Maxwell Hare and John Kinsman on Monday in the October 2018 brawl between members of the all-male Proud Boys and the loosely organized anti-fascist group known as antifa.
Calif. passes law to curb police shootings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is changing its standards for when police can kill under a law signed Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, as it tries to deter police shootings of young minority men that have roiled the nation.
The law will let police use lethal force only when necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury to officers or bystanders.
Students’ Nazi salute video is condemned
LOS ANGELES — A school district in Southern California condemned a video of high schoolers giving Nazi salutes and singing a Nazi song after it became public Monday.
The video obtained by the Daily Beast shows members of the boys water polo team at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove in an empty room.
The Garden Grove Unified School District said that the footage was recorded last November but that administrators hadn’t become aware of the video until March. It said the students were unsupervised at the time. The district said Monday that administrators had “addressed the situation” but did not specify what disciplinary actions they took.
Three jurors dismissed in ‘Ghost Ship’ trial
OAKLAND, Calif. — Three jurors were dismissed Monday for undisclosed reasons on the 10th day of deliberations in the trial of two men charged in the deaths of 36 partygoers from a fire inside a cluttered San Francisco Bay Area warehouse.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson replaced the excused jurors with alternates in the trial of Derick Almena and Max Harris. The jury was told to restart deliberations.
The Dec. 2, 2016, fire broke out during a party at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland. The building was packed with flammable material but had only two exits and no smoke detectors, fire alarms or sprinklers, prosecutors say.
The blaze killed 36 people — most of them on the building’s illegally constructed second floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.