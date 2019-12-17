Musharraf gets death penalty in symbolic act
ISLAMABAD — After years of delays and disruptions, a special court in Pakistan on Tuesday sentenced the country’s former military dictator, Pervez Musharraf, to death in a treason case.
But the sentence is more symbolic in nature, as Musharraf is currently in self-imposed exile in Dubai and is unlikely to return to the country. Nevertheless, the sentence marked the first time in Pakistani history that a military dictator has been held accountable for his actions while in power.
A three-member special court panel announced that Musharraf had been convicted of high treason and subverting the constitution. Two judges decided in favor of the guilty verdict while one disagreed.
French protests are unabated; Macron firm
PARIS — French union activists cut electricity to nearly 100,000 homes and offices. Eiffel Tower staff walked off the job. Even Paris opera workers joined in Tuesday’s nationwide protests, singing an aria of anger as workers rallied against the government’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64.
Despite 13 days of crippling train and subway strikes, French President Emmanuel Macron and his government stayed firm.
The prime minister declared his “total” determination to reshape a pension system that unions celebrate as a model for the rest of the world but that he calls unfair and destined to collapse into debt.
Memphis gives away surplus rebel statues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee nonprofit group has handed over statues of Confederate leaders Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, two years after they were removed from public parks in Memphis, officials said Tuesday.
City legal officer Bruce McMullen said the statues had been given to Forrest’s descendants and the SCV “to display them as they wish.”
The statues’ locations were not disclosed, but they could be re-erected at some point.
Memphis and the Confederate heritage group have battled in court over the statues’ removal. Forrest’s statue, which stood over the grave of the Confederate general and his wife, and the monument of Davis, the Confederate president, were removed from the parks under the cover of night on Dec. 20, 2017.
Ky. inaugurates first black attorney general
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Pledging to be a “voice for the voiceless,” Daniel Cameron was sworn in Tuesday as the first African American to serve as Kentucky attorney general.
Cameron, a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., became the first Republican in 70 years to serve as the state’s top prosecutor.
Asked about his trailblazing role, Cameron told reporters that his election “says a lot” about Kentucky voters and that “all they cared about” was his vision for the AG’s office.
Cameron, 34, defeated Democrat Greg Stumbo in November. Cameron took office a few weeks early when his predecessor, Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky., appointed him to serve the remainder of his term as attorney general. The term for which Cameron was elected begins on Jan. 6.
