Power failure hits N.Y. subways, businesses
NEW YORK — Authorities said a widespread power failure in Manhattan left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled.
Power went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.
A diner on Broadway at West 69th Street lost its lights, as did other surrounding businesses.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA was working with Con Edison to determine the cause.
Con Edison did not immediately respond to phone messages, and it was not clear how far the outages reached.
African American museum founder slain
BATON ROUGE, La. — A 75-year-old Louisiana woman who founded an African American history museum was discovered dead in the trunk of a car, and police said Saturday that investigators were working to find those responsible.
Baton Rouge police Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said investigators were waiting for a coroner to determine a cause of death for Sadie Roberts-Joseph after her body was found Friday afternoon.
The Advocate reported Roberts-Joseph was the founder and curator of the Baton Rouge African American Museum, which she started in 2001. The museum is on the campus of New St. Luke Baptist Church, where Roberts-Joseph’s brother is pastor.
“Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace,” the Baton Rouge Police Department posted.
Man dies after attack on immigration jail
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a rifle threw incendiary devices at an immigration jail in Washington state early Saturday morning, then was found dead after four police officers arrived and opened fire, authorities said.
The Tacoma Police Department said the officers responded at about 4 a.m. to the privately run Tacoma Northwest Detention Center, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security detention facility that holds migrants pending deportation proceedings.
The shooting took place about six hours after a peaceful rally in front of the detention center.
No law enforcement officers were injured. A motive for the man’s actions hasn’t been determined.
President renews his criticism of ex-speaker
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump criticized Paul Ryan for a third day ahead of the publication of a book in which Ryan is quoted as criticizing the president, saying the former House speaker “almost killed the Republican Party.”
“Weak, ineffective & stupid are not exactly the qualities that Republicans, or CITIZENS of our Country, were looking for,” Trump said in Twitter messages Saturday.
The president soured on Ryan after an interview the former lawmaker gave to author Tim Alberta. Ryan said he helped Trump “make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.