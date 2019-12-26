Trump speaks out against Syrian attack
PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump is speaking out against the “carnage” involving thousands of civilians in a rebel stronghold in Syria.
In a tweet Thursday, Trump wrote: “Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage.”
The tweet refers to an intense air and ground bombardment by government forces in southern and eastern Idlib province, the last rebel-held bastion in the country.
Ala. city is told to pay $850,000 to plaintiffs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A mostly white city that tried to form its own school system must pay nearly $850,000 to attorneys representing black people who successfully fought the move, a judge ruled.
U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala ruled Monday that the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and attorney U.W. Clemon were due legal fees and expenses from Gardendale, which she said “acted in bad faith” when it attempted the split, al.com reported.
Located north of Birmingham, Gardendale had not filed a response to the decision by Thursday, and an attorney for the city’s School Board did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
With about 14,000 residents, Gardendale is more than 80% white. It is located in Jefferson County, which is about 50% white.
Teen wanted in NYC stabbing is arrested
NEW YORK — New York police have found the 14-year-old who is suspected in the fatal stabbing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors in Morningside Park, authorities said Thursday.
NYPD chief of detectives Rodney Harrison on Thursday tweeted that the teen had been located.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out with information,” he said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation.”
The teen was found in the Bronx and taken to the 26th Precinct for questioning, police sources said. It was not immediately clear if the teen was with anyone when he was found.
Taliban bomb claims 6 troops in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing six Afghan soldiers, the Defense Ministry said. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility.
Shortly after the bomber detonated his car outside the small military base in Balkh province, a group of insurgents stormed into the compound, setting off a shootout with Afghan forces.
The ministry said that three Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the explosion and the ensuing “terrorist attack.” The provincial governor’s spokesman, Munir Farhad, said fighting inside the compound continued for hours before the attackers were repelled.
First census ads go live in area of rural Alaska
The first ads for the 2020 census launched this week in a remote part of Alaska, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday.
The advertising launched this week is aimed at residents of 220 small native villages where census takers will begin the once-a-decade headcount next month. The ground is frozen then, allowing for easier travel access.
