Judge halts Arkansas anti-abortion laws
In an eleventh-hour ruling, a federal judge temporarily blocked three new abortion restrictions from taking effect Wednesday in Arkansas, including a law that bans the procedure after 18 weeks and another that could threaten to close the state’s only surgical abortion clinic.
The decision, issued minutes before midnight Tuesday by Judge Kristine G. Baker of the Eastern District of Arkansas, delays enforcement of the laws by up to two weeks. The delay was requested as part of a broader suit seeking to strike down the laws.
North Korea fires two missiles into sea
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea on Thursday, South Korea’s military said, the first weapons launches in more than two months as North Korean and U.S. officials struggle to restart nuclear negotiations.
The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles fired from the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan flew 267 miles before landing in the waters off the country’s east coast.
North Korea has been ramping up pressure on the United States and South Korea over expected summer military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.
Senate confirms FAA chief over opposition
A former Air Force pilot and Delta Air Lines executive was confirmed Wednesday by the Senate to lead the Federal Aviation Administration after overcoming opposition from Democrats who claim he mistreated a whistleblower during his tenure at Delta.
The 52-40 vote on Stephen Dickson broke along party lines.
Dickson spent 27 years at Delta, first as a pilot and later overseeing pilots as the senior vice president of flight operations until he retired in the fall. The FAA had been without a confirmed administrator since January 2018.
Sudan Army chief arrested in coup plot
CAIRO — Sudan’s army chief was among several people arrested in a coup plot, the country’s military said Wednesday, shortly after reports emerged of at least a dozen high-ranking army officers and Islamists being taken into custody.
This was the second coup plot reported this month in Sudan, where talks between the military and the country’s pro-democracy movement have dragged out over the final and crucial part of a power-sharing deal for the nation’s transitional period.
Blast kills 6, injures mayor in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A suicide bomber walked into the office of Mogadishu’s mayor and detonated explosives strapped to his waist, killing six people and badly wounding the mayor, Abdirahman Omar Osman, minutes after a visit from the new United Nations envoy, Somali officials said.
The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack.
