Hong Kong police use tear gas, water cannon to quell protesters
HONG KONG — Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas, used a water cannon to disperse protesters and arrested more than 100 people opposed to Beijing’s plan to impose a sweeping national security law, in a return to the demonstrations that defined this city last year.
Despite social distancing measures still in place over the coronavirus outbreak that prohibit gatherings of more than eight and laws on illegal assembly, tens of thousands of people thronged Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay shopping district. Calls to assembly were made online, without a formal organizer or permit.
China: U.S. should stop pushing nations toward ‘a new Cold War’
The United States should abandon its “wishful thinking about changing China” and stop pushing the two countries “to the brink of a new Cold War,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.
“China has no intention to change, still less replace, the United States,” Wang said Sunday before a selected group of journalists.
President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly suggested that the ruling Chinese Communist Party is a world threat.
N.C. police wound armed man who disrupted outdoor church service
WAXHAW, N.C. — A sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a man who was armed with a knife when deputies responded to a complaint that he had disrupted an outdoor church service in North Carolina on Sunday, authorities said.
Investigators were trying to determine why the man, whose injuries didn’t appear life-threatening, interrupted the service outside Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waxhaw, said Deputy Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Underwood said the man lives across the road from the church and, from a driveway about 200 yards from the outdoor service, had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday and on previous occasions. Investigators suspect the man was upset about the noise from the service, according to Underwood.
Restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings in North Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic don’t apply to churches. Earlier this month, a federal judge struck down Gov. Roy Cooper’s previous limits on indoor worship services. Conservative Christian leaders sued the governor, arguing the limits violated their rights to worship freely.
Two dead, 10 others are injured in multiple St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — Two men died and 10 other people were injured in multiple shootings Sunday in St. Louis.
One man was shot several times inside his car and later died at a hospital, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Another man was killed in separate shooting downtown that also left a man in critical condition. Police did not provide additional details.
