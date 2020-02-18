Netanyahu criminal trial set for two weeks after election
JERUSALEM — The criminal trial for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin March 17, court officials announced Tuesday, shaking up the final stretch of a contentious election campaign and hurting the longtime Israeli leader’s hopes of forming a new government after the vote.
The announcement means Netanyahu will appear in the Jerusalem court just two weeks after the March 2 election. Netanyahu was indicted in November on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. He has denied any wrongdoing.
After attack, government in Libya suspends peace talks
GENEVA — The U.N.-supported government in Libya said Tuesday it has suspended its participation in talks in Geneva aimed at salvaging a fragile cease-fire in the North African country following an attack.
The country’s warring sides had resumed U.N.-brokered military negotiations Tuesday, however the forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter stepped up attacks on the Libyan capital, hitting its seaport. It appeared to be the first such attack on Tripoli’s port since Hifter’s forces began their siege of the city almost a year ago.
U.K. leader, estranged wife reach financial settlement
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife, Marina Wheeler, have reached a financial agreement for their divorce, court records showed Tuesday.
Judge Sarah Gibbons barred the media from reporting financial details of the settlement and gave Wheeler permission to apply for a divorce decree that will formally end the couple’s marriage. Johnson and Wheeler, a lawyer, married in 1993 and have four adult children.
DOJ taps U.S. attorneys to coordinate Ukraine probes
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department has appointed U.S. attorneys in New York and Pennsylvania to coordinate U.S. investigations into Ukraine-related matters, including information collected by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has urged authorities to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family for their dealings in Ukraine.
The department also revealed Tuesday that law enforcement officials running Ukraine-related investigations must seek approval before expanding their inquiries. The directive from Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen was disclosed in a response to Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., after the House Judiciary Committee chairman demanded clarity on how the department is reviewing information from Giuliani.
Weinstein jury has questions on first day of deliberations
NEW YORK — Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial ended their first day of deliberations Tuesday with lots of questions and no verdict in the landmark #MeToo case that could put the once-powerful Hollywood producer behind bars for the rest of his life.
The panel of seven men and five women asked to see a floor plan of Weinstein’s apartment and emails, including one he sent to a private spy agency in 2017 listing certain accusers he feared would come forward as “red flags.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.