South Sudan rivals form coalition
JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan opened a new chapter in its fragile emergence from civil war Saturday as rival leaders formed a coalition government that many observers hoped would last this time.
A day after President Salva Kiir dissolved the previous government, opposition leader Riek Machar was sworn in as his deputy, an arrangement that twice collapsed in fighting during the conflict that killed nearly 400,000 people.
The world’s youngest nation slid into civil war in 2013, two years after winning independence from Sudan. On Thursday, Kiir and Machar announced they had agreed to form a government meant to lead to elections in three years — the first vote since independence.
Macron to protect farm subsidies
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support for maintaining the European Union’s farm subsidies at their current level Saturday while attending an agriculture fair that’s a fixture in French politics.
Macron defended the EU’s system of agricultural subsidies — a major source of funding for French farmers — during his visit to the annual Paris Farm Fair, saying cuts to the program would hamper efforts to control climate change.
Leaders of EU member nations failed to reached an agreement on the bloc’s 2021-2027 budget Friday. An area of disagreement was whether farming subsidies should be reduced to help fill a budget gap due to Britain’s departure from the EU.
Calif. bus rollover kills 3, hurts 18
PALA MESA, Calif. — A charter bus swerved on a wet Southern California highway and rolled down an embankment Saturday, killing three people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.
Several passengers were thrown from the bus, and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle after it landed on its roof shortly after 10 a.m. local time off Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa, a community about 45 miles north of San Diego, said North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi.
“There were no seat belts on this bus,” Choi said.
It was not immediately clear where the bus was headed. Authorities have not released the name of the bus owner.
N.J. governor says he has tumor
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has what is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney and will undergo surgery next month to remove it, he said Saturday.
“Friends — I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it,” the governor, 62, tweeted. “The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early.”
Murphy’s office said 90% of such tumors are cancerous, but doctors will not be able to tell for sure until the surgery.
Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.