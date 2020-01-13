8 stabbed in Colorado; suspect is detained
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eight people were injured by a male suspect in an apparent random stabbing rampage near downtown Colorado Springs, police said Monday.
The suspect was restrained by some of his victims and arrested before dawn by officers, police said.
Some victims were attacked on streets and some were found injured in the city’s America the Beautiful Park, police said. Three victims were still hospitalized late Monday.
Man who shot Texas gunman is honored
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday gave Texas’ highest civilian honor to a 71-year-old man who shot and killed an armed attacker at a church in December.
Abbott gave Jack Wilson the Governor’s Medal of Courage, calling him a hero for stopping the shooter at a church in White Settlement.
Wilson, a firearms instructor who trained the West Freeway Church of Christ’s volunteer security team, shot the assailant once in the head, quickly ending the attack in which two parishioners died.
Mueller case witness convicted in sex case
ALEXANDRIA — A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation will be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography.
Lebanese American businessman George Nader, 60, entered a plea deal Monday in federal court in Alexandria.
Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in Mueller’s report. It details Nader’s efforts to serve as liaison between a Russian banker with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of President Donald Trump’s transition team.
Netanyahu immunity request dealt setback
JERUSALEM — Israeli lawmakers on Monday approved the formation of a committee to consider Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for legal immunity, a setback for the embattled leader who is seeking to fend off corruption charges.
Netanyahu’s opponents make up a majority in the current caretaker parliament, and his request for immunity is expected to be rejected. Netanyahu has tried to delay the vote on immunity until after March 2 elections, when he hopes a more sympathetic slate of lawmakers will be chosen.
The prime minister denies the charges.
France to send more troops to West Africa
DAKAR, Senegal — France announced Monday that it will send hundreds more soldiers to West Africa to fight a surge of extremism.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s pledge to boost his country’s military presence in the restive Sahel, which has endured a crippling wave of attacks in recent months, represented a sharp pivot from his December threat to withdraw troops in light of anti-French protests.
The leaders of Mali, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mauritania met their French counterpart in southwestern France, where they agreed to build a shared command structure.
France, which has about 4,500 troops in the region, plans to deploy another 220 soldiers, Macron said alongside the West African presidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.