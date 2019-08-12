Argentine leader’s setback jolts markets
Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri lost Sunday’s primary vote by a landslide, foreshadowing a defeat in October’s presidential election and a possible return to the policies of his predecessor, Cristina Kirchner.
Argentina’s international bonds and stocks tumbled in London and New York trading Monday after the vote. Alberto Fernandez, the main opposition candidate who has Kirchner as his running mate, took almost 48% of the vote to 32% for Macri.
Investors fear voters are losing patience with the market-friendly policies adopted by Macri and are prepared to gamble on a return of the type of interventionist measures, such as currency controls, that Kirchner employed.
Michigan State agrees to patient protections
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has agreed to better protect patients from sexual assaults, including following a chaperone requirement for medical exams, to resolve a federal civil-rights investigation into Larry Nassar’s abuse of young gymnasts and other athletes.
The three-year agreement announced Monday is the first struck under a section of the Affordable Care Act that prohibits discrimination in health care programs or activities, said Roger Severino, director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights. The deal covers not only students under Title IX but also patients who are not students.
India: Restrictions on Kashmir will ease soon
Large parts of Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the world Monday as a communications blackout entered its eighth day, although India said it would soon begin gradually easing restrictions.
Indian authorities imposed the lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended Kashmir’s seven decades of autonomy last week.
Polygamist leader said to suffer breakdown
SALT LAKE CITY — Imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs has allegedly suffered a mental breakdown and isn’t fit to give a deposition in a sex abuse case against him, a court has been told.
The claim was made in a filing last month by lawyers representing a community trust that once belonged to a sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona state line. The trust and Jeffs are being sued by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.
Her attorneys say there’s no evidence to support the claim that Jeffs isn’t mentally competent. Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting underage girls he considered brides.
Newark, N.J., begins bottled water handout
NEWARK, N.J. — Residents began picking up bottled water on Monday, days after elevated lead levels were found in homes where city-issued filters had been distributed months ago to combat contamination.
Newark gave thousands of filters to residents in homes with lead service lines, but the contamination persisted.
