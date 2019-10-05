Carter suffers fall at home; ‘feels fine’
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter fell Sunday at his home in Georgia and needed some stitches above his brow, but “feels fine,” his spokeswoman said.
Deanna Congileo said in an email that the 39th president fell Sunday in Plains and received stitches. Carter turned 95 on Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.
Congileo said Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who is 92, were eager to be at a Habitat for Humanity build in Nashville, Tenn. The opening ceremony for the project was scheduled for Sunday evening, and it runs through Friday.
Portugal’s Socialists set to stay in power
LISBON, Portugal — The center-left Socialist Party got the most votes in Portugal’s general election Sunday, leaving it poised to continue leading the government for another four years.
With 226 seats in the 230-seat parliament awarded in the official count, the Socialists reached 106 seats, compared with 77 for the second-place Social Democratic Party.
The Socialists, however, fell short of a parliamentary majority. They could take power as a minority government or pursue alliances with other left-of-center parties.
Utility blasts hurt 5 at California event
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Five people were hurt and revelers scrambled for safety when a series of explosions in an underground electrical vault sent flames shooting into the sky during an Oktoberfest celebration at a shopping and dining complex in Southern California, authorities said Sunday.
Two firefighters and two restaurant employees were treated for minor injuries following the blasts around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Old World Village in Huntington Beach, a fire official said. A third restaurant employee had moderate to severe injuries, he said.
Three dead, 1 missing after Del. car plunge
MIDDLETOWN, Del. — A car plunged into a Delaware canal on Sunday, and the 18-year-old male driver helped a teenage girl to safety before dying in an attempt to rescue three other boys, two of whom were found dead, authorities said.
A third boy remained unaccounted for.
Delaware State Police said five people in all were in the car when it went into the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal shortly after 9:40 a.m. Sunday.
The driver’s body was found in the waters by emergency responders and the bodies of two more boys, ages 12 and 16, were still in the vehicle when it was pulled from the canal shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, state police said.
Officials said a 6-year-old boy also riding in the car wasn’t located inside it when it was removed, and the child remains missing.
