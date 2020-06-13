Woman issues apology for Calif. confrontation
SAN FRANCISCO — The CEO of a cosmetics company apologized on Sunday after a video was widely shared online showing her and her husband confronting a man and threatening to call police because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property.
The video has sparked accusations of racism and led a cosmetics distributor to cut ties with Lisa Alexander, founder and CEO of LaFace Skincare.
“There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home,” Alexander said in a statement. “I should have minded my own business.”
The video shows the couple asking James Juanillo whether he lives in the house before asserting that they know he doesn’t live there and is breaking the law.
Juanillo, who is Filipino, told KGO-TV he believes the couple accused him of defacing private property because they didn’t think he belonged in the wealthy neighborhood. He said a police officer pulled up several minutes after the encounter and drove away after recognizing Juanillo as a longtime resident.
Colo. man accused of holding 2 at gunpoint
DENVER — Authorities arrested a Colorado man they say held two roofing-company salesmen at gunpoint who had been knocking on doors in his neighborhood.
Scott Gudmundsen, 65, forced the pair to the ground on Thursday, police told KUSA-TV. Gudmundsen said he believed they were antifa — shorthand for anti-fascists, which is an umbrella term describing far-left groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events.
Police determined the workers were doing nothing wrong and arrested Gudmundsen on suspicion of felony menacing and false imprisonment.
A man identifying himself as his son apologized on the family’s behalf and said Gudmundsen was undergoing treatment at a mental health facility.
Israel OKs naming of settlement for Trump
JERUSALEM — An Israeli Cabinet minister said Sunday that the government approved plans to build a new settlement in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights named after President Donald Trump.
Settlements Minister Tzipi Hotovely wrote on Facebook that her ministry will start preparations for Ramat Trump — Hebrew for “Trump Heights” — to house 300 families.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it in 1981. Most of the international community considers the move, and Israeli settlements in the territory, to be illegal under international law.
Mexico sends alleged cartel aide to the U.S.
MEXICO CITY — A man accused of being a senior lieutenant in the Sinaloa drug cartel has been extradited to the United States, Mexican prosecutors announced Sunday.
U.S. officials had been trying for years to extradite Felipe Cabrera Sarabia, nicknamed “The Engineer,” who allegedly had overseen cartel marijuana operations in the mountainous northern state of Durango and part of Chihuahua before his arrest in 2011.
Cabrera faces charges of drug trafficking in Illinois.
