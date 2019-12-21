Boeing crew capsule set to return to Earth
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing aimed to bring its Starliner crew capsule back to Earth on Sunday to end its first test flight, a mission cut short by an improperly set clock on the spacecraft.
The Starliner — carrying no astronauts, only a test dummy — was supposed to spend this week at the International Space Station, part of a dress rehearsal for a flight with a real crew next year. But the capsule ended up in the wrong orbit shortly after launching Friday. The station docking was scrapped.
Flight controllers worked toward a predawn touchdown in the New Mexico desert, the original landing site, but six days earlier than expected. Boeing and NASA teams were at the Army’s White Sands Missile Range.
Jim Chilton, a senior vice president for Boeing, said Saturday that the timing problem in the Starliner’s automated system has been corrected.
Death toll rises to 23 in Indian protests
NEW DELHI — Nine people died Saturday during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 23, police said.
The law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are in India illegally to become citizens if they can show they were persecuted because of their religion in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It does not apply to Muslims.
Bus-truck collision kills 21 in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY — A trailer truck collided with a passenger bus in eastern Guatemala early Saturday, killing at least 21 people and leaving a dozen wounded, according to the national disaster agency.
Firefighters said the truck appeared to have collided with the bus from behind in the municipality of Gualan, roughly 95 miles east of Guatemala City.
Cyberattack disrupts some Alaska flights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — RavnAir canceled at least a dozen flights in Alaska on Saturday after what the company described as “a malicious cyber attack” on its computer network.
The cancellations affected around 260 passengers, company spokeswoman Debbie Reinwand said.
The regional carrier canceled all flights involving its Dash 8 aircraft until noon “because the cyber attack forced us to disconnect our Dash 8 maintenance system and its back-up,” the company said. Officials were investigating the attack.
Freight train derails in W.Va.; no one hurt
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — A freight train derailed as it crossed the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, W.Va., sending two cars into the water and damaging a footbridge that is part of the Appalachian Trail.
CSX said there were no injuries. It said the cars were empty and no hazardous materials were involved.
CSX said the cause is under investigation.
